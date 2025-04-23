Loughborough Lightning's Nat Panagarry reveals Netball Super League loss to London Pulse was 'massive reality check'

Nat Panagarry has admitted Loughborough Lightning experienced a "massive reality check" in defeat to London Pulse but she feels the team is finally gelling as we approach the mid-point of the Netball Super League season.

Lightning captain Panagarry spoke to Tamsin Greenway on the Off the Court podcast ahead of their game on Friday against Birmingham Panthers, live on Sky Sports+ from 7pm.

In round two the defending champions experienced a heavy 77-51 home loss to London Pulse, a performance Panagarry was "so disappointed" with.

"I think [Pulse] have been incredible this season in the way they've executed and the growth they've got now," Panagarry said. "These girls have been together a while and they've got that experience and they're really starting to show that in those key moments.

"I was really disappointed in myself and the team, just really how they came out and executed it and then we just didn't really seem to have a response.

Image: Loughborough Lightning suffered an emphatic defeat to London Pulse

"I think tactically as well, we didn't stick to any of the game plans, we came away feeling so disappointed with ourselves.

"It's something that I probably haven't really experienced in Lightning dress for a long time. So that was a massive reality check, and credit to London Pulse they were phenomenal."

Ahead of their game against Panthers this Friday, Panagarry reflected on what it is her side need to do to try secure their place in a fifth consecutive Grand Final.

Image: Loughborough Lightning successfully defended their title in 2024, winning the league three times in four years

"I have not been proud of how we haven't executed, so for us it goes back to basics, our centre-pass attack is the priority and our turnover to goal.

"Then the Super Shot will take care of itself, I am always confident with those girls if they want to go for those twos.

"Ella Clark and Berri Neil when they're on the ball and Sam [Wallace-Joseph], I will always back them.

"But we don't want to win games just through that, so we have to make sure for the other 40 minutes we're executing in other ways."

Pangarry: Super Shot has really tested me

The introduction of the Super Shot has also challenged the historic three-peat hopefuls, with tactical decisions becoming more difficult in those final five minutes of each quarter.

"For me I am constantly developing and being honest with the girls all the time that I am not perfect, I'm learning and I hope that they trust I'm doing the best that I can for the team," Panagarry said.

"The Super Shot has really tested me with that, those five minutes in the game plan and how I can make sure that we're all glued in at the same point.

"As soon as it goes, how do we make sure we implement it at the right time, and the different things we do, like when do we go for the two when do we go for the one?

"So I think this season it's probably taken me some time to get used to as a captain and how we can execute it.

"But the amount of leaders that are on the court for me this year it's maybe the easiest season I have ever had.

"Hannah Joseph at one end, Sam who can just lead herself, and Beth Cobden behind me and Jodie [Gibson] and Shadine [Van der Merwe].

"So this is probably my easiest year, but I want to keep pushing myself to bring new perspectives, to bring new energy, to lift when I have to, lift for them but also I can lean on them.

"It's not just me on my own ever, it's about doing it as a whole then all the time."

Watch Loughborough Lightning vs Birmingham Panthers on Friday, live on Sky Sports+ from 7pm.