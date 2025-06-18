Netball World Cup: Tournament to take place every two years with men's competition added as part of new strategy

A new global strategy from World Netball will see the World Cup held every two years instead of four after the 2027 tournament in Sydney.

A men's netball World Cup will also be introduced as the governing body works to develop and deliver a pipeline of international events in its new chapter.

Australia are the current world champions, having beaten England 61-45 in 2023, in what was the Roses' first World Cup final.

The changes also see the introduction of Cup and Plate competitions to increase engagement, as well as the launch of a new biennial event from November 2028, which will take place in non-World Cup years.

The aim is to ensure a world-class international event takes place every year so the best players can compete against each other more often to build rivalries, expand reach and open up new markets.

Image: World Netball has announced there will be a men's World Cup

Speaking on these developments, World Netball (WN) chief executive officer Fiona Harold said: "International netball has never been more competitive, but the landscape is becoming increasingly complex to navigate.

"WN needs to support its members and deliver solutions that mean everyone in the ecosystem benefits.

"We also absolutely need to be proactive about futureproofing ourselves, given the uncertainty around the Commonwealth Games post 2026.

"These decisions allow us to control our destiny, and it's positive news for everyone. As the international federation, it is our job to sustain and grow the game over the long term."

Harold hopes these changes will help netball build towards being included in the Olympic Games for the first time.

Image: England reached the Netball World Cup final for the first time in 2023 where they lost to Australia

"Whilst World Netball will always remain proud of the sport's traditions, we must not be held hostage to them," Harold added.

"Our sport is open to all, and now feels like the right time to make a clear statement on the men's game, which is gaining momentum rapidly.

"The resounding feedback from many stakeholders across the game is that this is a really positive step, especially as we continue to strive and build our case for Olympic Games inclusion.

"I have enjoyed engaging with men's netball groups over the past few months and we will continue to collaborate with them to help them realise their dream of seeing an inaugural men's Netball World Cup happen in the next few years."

The FAST5 Netball World Series, which is an annual international competition featuring a faster, shorter version of the game, will be paused for the time being.