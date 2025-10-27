England netball squad announcement: Natalie Metcalf to miss New Zealand series but set to return for Jamaica games

Jess Thirlby has confirmed her Vitality Roses squads for their upcoming internationals against New Zealand, live on Sky Sports, and Jamaica.

The squad facing New Zealand in a three-match series next month features 14 players, with the experienced Natalie Metcalf joining the panel to take on Jamaica in December.

The Jamaica series could mark Metcalf's return to action for the first time since giving birth to her daughter in May.

England legends Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell return to the squad, while Emma Rayner and Jaz Brown have been called up for the first time.

Brown shone for a struggling Birmingham Panthers side last season, and led the league for most rebounds.

Nine players from the Nations Cup-winning squad retain their spot, however there is no place for London Pulse duo Zara Everitt and Alicia Scholes.

"Competition and depth in the Vitality Roses squad is at an all-time high, making for a tough selection for these back-to-back series," said head coach Jess Thirlby.

"Credit to all the players who have been working tirelessly on their physical, technical and tactical readiness so that we can not only hit the ground running against New Zealand but also make the gains needed ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year.

"It has been inspiring watching the group level up both their intensity and quality of training.

"Whilst the dynamics in the team are always evolving, which is always welcome, we value the stability and continuity of a number of our more experienced players who continue to keep their standards high, as well as the new and returning talent who are rising to the challenge and deserve their opportunity to pull on the red dress."

Vitality Roses squad:

Eleanor Cardwell (Manchester Thunder) - GS/ GA

Sasha Glasgow (West Coast Fever, Australia) - GS/ GA

Helen Housby (New South Wales Swifts, Australia) - GA, GS

Lois Pearson (Manchester Thunder) - GA, WA

Liv Tchine (London Pulse) - GS

Amy Carter (Manchester Thunder) - C, WD

Beth Cobden (Loughborough Lightning) - WD

Emma Rayner (Manchester Thunder) - WA, C

Jess Shaw (Loughborough Lightning) - WA, C

Halimat Adio (London Pulse) - GK

Jaz Brown (NIC Leeds Rhinos) - GK

Funmi Fadoju (London Pulse) - GD, WD, GK

Francesca Williams (West Coast Fever, Australia) - GD, GK

*Natalie Metcalf (Manchester Thunder) - WA, GA

*selected for the Vitality Netball Horizon Series against Jamaica only

Manchester Thunder are the most well-represented Netball Super League side in the squad, with Pulse having just three players on the panel.

NSL runners-up Loughborough Lightning have just two players in this squad with Berri Neil another high-profile omission despite having been part of the Nations Cup winning team.

Some Vitality Roses legends will also be returning to the court after some time away, including Housby (111 caps), Cardwell (71 caps) and Metcalf (86 caps).

Image: Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby have been a great duo in the shooting circle for England in the past and will reunite this autumn

A further 'England A' squad of 16 players has been selected and will compete in a series of fixtures throughout October and November against Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The squad is made up from a mixture of Vitality Roses, Future Roses, and Roses Academy athletes, however games will be played behind closed doors due to standard protocol around respecting touring teams' confidentiality.

England A squad:

Sophie Egbaran (NIC Leeds Rhinos - 2025) - shooter

Hannah Gibson (London Pulse NXT Gen - 2025) - shooter

Alice Harvey (Loughborough Lightning) - defender

Molly Hole** (Loughborough Ligtning NXT Gen - 2025)

Cassie Howard (NIC Leeds Rhinos) - midcourt

Isabelle Kaye (Birmingham Panthers) - midcourt

Sophie Kelly (London Pulse) - shooter

Niamh Kilgallen (NIC Leeds Rhinos) - midcourt

Suzie Liverseidge (London Mavericks) midcourt

Jayda Pechová (Nottingham Forest) - defender

Izzi Phillips (London Mavericks) - midcourt

Kira Rothwell (Birmingham Panther) - shooter

Gracie Smith*** (London Pulse) - midcourt

Emma Thacker (London Mavericks) - shooter

Anya Williams (Nottingham Forest) - shooter

Yomi Wilson (NIC Leeds Rhinos) - defender

** subject to fitness

*** selected for Northern Ireland fixture only (unavailable for Scotland fixtures)

Watch England take on New Zealand live on Sky Sports on November 15, 16 and 19