England netball squad announcement: Paul Scholes appears to question daughter’s omission while Natalie Metcalf returns
Paul Scholes appeared to question his daughter Alicia's exclusion from the England Roses squad for their upcoming international fixtures; Helen Housby, Eleanor Cardwell and Natalie Metcalf however do make their returns with the latter having only given birth in May this year
Tuesday 28 October 2025 12:32, UK
Former England footballer Paul Scholes has appeared to question England Netball’s decision to exclude his daughter Alicia from the squad for their upcoming fixtures against New Zealand and Jamaica.
Jess Thirlby's squad included returning Roses Helen Housby, Eleanor Cardwell and Natalie Metcalf, who could make her first competitive appearance as a mother after giving birth in May.
However, Scholes was a high-profile absentee alongside London Pulse team-mate Zara Everitt, despite the pair impressing in the Netball Super League and Nations Cup earlier this year.
On Tuesday, Pulse star Scholes took to social media to clarify that she was not injured and had been available for selection.
Her father and Manchester United legend Paul posted a picture of his daughter along with the caption "Number 1 WA [wing attack] in Netball Super League 2025...@londonpulsenetball cleaned up as treble winners"
Alicia Scholes was part of a Pulse side that claimed their first NSL title by beating defending champions Loughborough Lightning in July.
Nine players from the Nations Cup-winning squad retain their spot, while Emma Rayner and Jaz Brown have been called up for the first time.
Brown shone for a struggling Birmingham Panthers side last season, and led the league for most rebounds.
"Competition and depth in the Vitality Roses squad is at an all-time high, making for a tough selection for these back-to-back series," said head coach Jess Thirlby.
"Credit to all the players who have been working tirelessly on their physical, technical and tactical readiness so that we can not only hit the ground running against New Zealand but also make the gains needed ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year.
"It has been inspiring watching the group level up both their intensity and quality of training.
"Whilst the dynamics in the team are always evolving, which is always welcome, we value the stability and continuity of a number of our more experienced players who continue to keep their standards high, as well as the new and returning talent who are rising to the challenge and deserve their opportunity to pull on the red dress."
Vitality Roses squad:
Eleanor Cardwell (Manchester Thunder) - GS/ GA
Sasha Glasgow (West Coast Fever, Australia) - GS/ GA
Helen Housby (New South Wales Swifts, Australia) - GA, GS
Lois Pearson (Manchester Thunder) - GA, WA
Liv Tchine (London Pulse) - GS
Amy Carter (Manchester Thunder) - C, WD
Beth Cobden (Loughborough Lightning) - WD
Emma Rayner (Manchester Thunder) - WA, C
Jess Shaw (Loughborough Lightning) - WA, C
Halimat Adio (London Pulse) - GK
Jaz Brown (NIC Leeds Rhinos) - GK
Funmi Fadoju (London Pulse) - GD, WD, GK
Francesca Williams (West Coast Fever, Australia) - GD, GK
*Natalie Metcalf (Manchester Thunder) - WA, GA
*selected for the Vitality Netball Horizon Series against Jamaica only
Manchester Thunder are the most well-represented Netball Super League side in the squad, with Pulse having just three players on the panel.
NSL runners-up Loughborough Lightning have just two players in this squad with Berri Neil another high-profile omission despite having been part of the Nations Cup winning team.
Some Vitality Roses legends will also be returning to the court after some time away, including Housby (111 caps), Cardwell (71 caps) and Metcalf (86 caps).
A further 'England A' squad of 16 players has been selected and will compete in a series of fixtures throughout October and November against Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The squad is made up from a mixture of Vitality Roses, Future Roses, and Roses Academy athletes, however games will be played behind closed doors due to standard protocol around respecting touring teams' confidentiality.
England A squad:
Sophie Egbaran (NIC Leeds Rhinos - 2025) - shooter
Hannah Gibson (London Pulse NXT Gen - 2025) - shooter
Alice Harvey (Loughborough Lightning) - defender
Molly Hole** (Loughborough Ligtning NXT Gen - 2025)
Cassie Howard (NIC Leeds Rhinos) - midcourt
Isabelle Kaye (Birmingham Panthers) - midcourt
Sophie Kelly (London Pulse) - shooter
Niamh Kilgallen (NIC Leeds Rhinos) - midcourt
Suzie Liverseidge (London Mavericks) midcourt
Jayda Pechová (Nottingham Forest) - defender
Izzi Phillips (London Mavericks) - midcourt
Kira Rothwell (Birmingham Panther) - shooter
Gracie Smith*** (London Pulse) - midcourt
Emma Thacker (London Mavericks) - shooter
Anya Williams (Nottingham Forest) - shooter
Yomi Wilson (NIC Leeds Rhinos) - defender