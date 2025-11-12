Red Roses: Jess Thirlby keen to embrace the 'jeopardy' of New Zealand series and defends squad selections

Vitality Red Roses head coach Jess Thirlby is keen to embrace the 'jeopardy' of England's upcoming series with New Zealand as she defends her squad selections.

This weekend, the Red Roses take on the side that denied them a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, live on Sky Sports - the series opener against New Zealand on Saturday from 4pm, before the two teams clash again on Sunday from 2.30pm.

Since that devastating defeat to the Silver Ferns in 2022, the two teams have played each other nine times, with England just edging things with five wins to four.

Image: England secured silver medals at the 2023 Netball World Cup, losing out to Australia in the final in Cape Town

Thirlby insists that while her side have some confidence from their successes since winning silver at the 2023 World Cup, they know that they have much to improve as the standard of netball across the world only keeps rising.

Thirlby: I would rather fail trying

"When I think back to the last Commonwealth Games, it really hurt not coming away with a medal," Thirlby said.

"Since then, we've continued to build a really healthy level of success, but we're also not complacent and we're humble enough to know that we're not there yet.

"I think between [teams ranked number] one and five, no longer can you predict what the score's going to be, you just don't know.

"Any one of those teams could beat each other and I think that's brilliant for the game, I think it's absolutely what the sport needs."

England are currently ranked fourth in the world, with Australia top, followed by New Zealand and then Jamaica. However, the result of this three-match series - the final game on Wednesday from 6.30pm, also live on Sky Sports - could yet alter the outlook at the top head into another Commonwealth Games year in 2026.

The challenge of facing ever-improving teams doesn't intimidate Thirlby, with the Red Roses head coach keen to play the top teams as much as possible.

Image: Vitality Red Roses head coach Jess Thirlby is keen to embrace the 'jeopardy' of England's upcoming series with New Zealand

"I would rather fail trying, in and among five teams who could all beat each other, than have two teams monopolising world netball and the rest of us just trying to play for third," Thirlby added.

"That's of no interest to anybody, it certainly doesn't get me up in the morning.

"I think the challenge is sustaining, repeating and elevating our performances to the level where we know we can beat any of those teams.

"I think we have to embrace the jeopardy of winning and being on the right side of that against any of those teams and also knowing some days we might lose by one.

"And the cost of that can be a gold, and it can be as low as a fourth or fifth."

Thirlby stands by squad selection

The England squad to face New Zealand was announced last month, with some talented players missing out on selection, but Thirlby remains confident that she's chosen the best group rather than focusing on individuals' performances.

It's a process she said she doesn't take lightly as she knows the importance for not only the team but for each player too, and she hopes fans will see that when they all step onto the court in Saturday's opening match.

"Team selections are always going to be multifaceted," Thirlby said.

"I think the privilege I get is that I get to get up most days of the year and work with a group of incredible women and I learn what makes them tick - I know how they work with each other.

"I have a good grasp of global netball, what the styles are that we've got to be able to counteract, what the future game looks like, It's my job to do that.

"So I'm thinking what does netball look like in five years' time, in 10 years' time and what does our stock look like in terms of how will we match that future game?

"We're not going to be a team with only one star in it, we're going to have a collective group of stars and the strength will be in how they bind together.

"While that was always going to take some time, I'm hoping that it's really clear to see for the fans watching.

"The play and diversity of styles that we've got in the team, I would say is our biggest strength over any of the Australians, New Zealands or Jamaicas of the world.

"We've got a bit of everything, and I think that is fundamentally our biggest strength."

Vitality Netball International Series schedule vs New Zealand

Saturday November 15: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs New Zealand, 5pm

Sunday November 16: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs New Zealand, 3pm

Wednesday November 19: - AO Arena, Manchester

England vs New Zealand, 7pm

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule in Jamaica

Saturday December 6: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Sunday December 7: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Saturday December 13: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm

Sunday December 14: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2pm

Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements