New Zealand Netball's tour of Britain overshadowed by controversy around head coach Noeline Taurua

New Zealand arrived in Britain without their head coach as preparations for their Northern Tour were overshadowed by the suspension and reinstatement of Dame Noeline Taurua.

New Zealand began their Northern Tour in Glasgow on Sunday with a comfortable win over Scotland before travelling down to London to commence their series against England, starting on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

However, Taurua is absent as she was suspended following allegations about the training camp environment and has since been reinstated, effective at the end of the year.

Netball New Zealand have said: "While there has been public speculation on this matter, Netball NZ has a duty of care to all employees, including our players. Despite intense interest, we have not and cannot engage with commentary that breaches their right to privacy and does not reflect the full context."

Image: New Zealand won the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, Taurua is second from left in the back row

The Silver Ferns had claimed their first World Cup title in 16 years and secured two Constellation Cup wins against Australia while Taurua was in charge.

But in February, it was reported by New Zealand media, that two players approached the NZ Netball Players' Association on behalf of up to seven players with concerns that were escalated to Netball NZ chief Jennie Wyllie and the board.

Taurua was suspended from her role in September after an independent review, the findings of which were not made public.

However, after the suspension was announced, some high-profile former Ferns were quick to jump to the defence of the coach via social media.

Laura Langman, who captained the Ferns to their 2019 World Cup win, said she was "devastated and bewildered [by the situation]" while another former Fern and established netball coach Margaret Foster said it was "disappointing".

Image: The New Zealand team are currently in Glasgow playing Scotland before travelling down to London for the second leg of their Northern Tour (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

In an extensive post on Facebook, Langman detailed her deep emotions about the decision and her admiration of Taurua - the country's most successful netball coach.

"We know Noels throws curveballs in her coaching. There were plenty of times as players we'd ask: 'What does she want from me," Langman said.

"But her style is bold, exciting and innovative. She's tough when she needs to be, but always compassionate and fair - open, inclusive and honest.

"After spending 12 years at the [Waikato Bay of Plenty] Magic under Noels, I can say, with hand on heart, every time I went into the pre-season, I was nervous. Had I done enough? Was I prepared enough?

"No season with her was the same. She is the most innovative coach I've ever played under, and she's always honest - on the level with you about where you stand and what's expected of you.

"Her high standards are for your benefit as a player, helping you to perform under pressure and take your game to the next level."

Image: New Zealand lost the Constellation Cup this year after wining it last year under Taurua (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

But soon after Taurua's suspension, the Ferns played South Africa in the Taini Jamison Trophy series under interim coach Yvette McCausland-Durie - the first time in seven years that the national side have gone into a series without their suspended coach.

They did win that series, but they then faced world No 1 Australia in the Constellation Cup in October and lost the title that Taurua had helped them win the year before.

After the Ferns were beaten 52-69 in the first match of the series, the following day, October 21, Labour MP Willie Jackson called for a funding freeze on the federation until a resolution with Taurua could be reached.

Then just four days later, it was announced that Taurua had been reinstated and will take her role as head coach again at the end of the year, after the Ferns' Northern Tour.

Taurua spoke for the first time since her reinstatement on November 3 when speaking to Radio New Zealand about the ordeal that shocked the sporting nation.

Image: Noeline Taurua believes she has the support of the Silver Ferns otherwise she "wouldn't be here"

"When I was thinking about this yesterday, I end up bawling," she said.

"But look, it's horrific, if I'm going to be honest, and something that I've never, over my 25 years, experienced. It's hard to find those words.

"The thing that kept me going a lot was the support from, obviously our netball community, but also the general public.

"When your situation [is] so out there and in public, that just kept me going, and I didn't feel so isolated.

"I'm back, and it's something that I'm really proud about to be the 11th [Silver Ferns] head coach, something I don't take lightly and I'm grateful.

"Because it's been so public facing, I think it's really important for people to have different perspectives and to hear me and I need to say what I need to say. You know, everybody's been saying things on my behalf."

When asked if she thought her suspension was fair, Taurua described it as "an interesting word" before reiterating how happy she is to be back with the team's support.

"I feel if I didn't have support or majority support from the team, I wouldn't be here," she added.

"Like I would go, I would have gone right at the beginning. But I feel from day one, I do have that [support]."