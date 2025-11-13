Helen Housby: England's 'biggest star' key to Red Roses series against New Zealand, says Tamsin Greenway

Helen Housby is a "leader", an "absolute winner" and one of the Vitality Red Roses' "biggest stars", according to former England international Tamsin Greenway.

Greenway, who represented her country 67 times, was full of praise for 30-year-old Housby as she prepares to win her 111th cap against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Red Roses take on the Silver Ferns in the first of three internationals, all live on Sky Sports, from 4pm, with the second and third games taking place on Sunday (2.30pm) and Wednesday (6.30pm).

Image: Helen Housby is set to win her 111th England cap on Saturday against New Zealand

"It's just the way that she wins games," Greenway said of Housby's greatness, when speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of England's series against New Zealand.

"She was the one that scored the winner in the 2018 Commonwealth Games - the first time England have ever taken home a gold medal.

Image: England won a first netball gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

"That put her front and centre of England's biggest stars.

"She plays in the circle. She's always going to put in the winning goals, and she's also one of the oldest players on the team now at 30. She has so much experience.

"She talked about being the mum in the attack end. She's a leader, an absolute winner.

"Whenever you have her in an English side, you have full belief in what this team can do."

New Zealand series an 'incredible opportunity' for Red Roses

England failed to replicate their 2018 Commonwealth gold four years later in 2022, missing out on a medal altogether in the home Games in Birmingham as they lost to New Zealand.

The two evenly-matched teams have played each other nine times since, with the Red Roses just edging things with five wins to four, albeit they currently sit fourth in the world rankings and New Zealand second.

"It's an incredible opportunity for this England Roses side," Greenway added on the upcoming series. "They haven't faced the Kiwis since last year when they got a historic 2-1 victory down in New Zealand.

"To get to play against the world No 2, and with the squad that they have picked - a blockbuster line-up - [head coach] Jess Thirlby will be ready for this opportunity.

"And they should be confident as well. They've brought back the likes of Sasha Glasgow, you've got Lois Pearson and two debutants. It's almost like the perfect mix have come together - it's really exciting for all the English fans and for the team itself.

"We spoke to some of the players and they're sort of walking into the room going: 'This is it.' There's a really good feeling about this group.

"It [2026 Commonwealth Games] has to be on their minds, albeit they'll play it down and will say these results won't matter.

"New Zealand are a really unpredictable side, just the way they play. Even in their last series against Australia, they got smashed in the first two games, but then came back and convincingly beat the Aussies on their home soil.

"You can't take this series for granted."

Vitality Netball International Series schedule vs New Zealand

Saturday November 15: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs New Zealand, 5pm

Sunday November 16: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs New Zealand, 3pm

Wednesday November 19: - AO Arena, Manchester

England vs New Zealand, 7pm

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule in Jamaica

Saturday December 6: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Sunday December 7: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Saturday December 13: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm

Sunday December 14: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2pm

Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements