New Zealand 61-56 England: Vitality Roses win Taini Jamison Trophy despite defeat in third Test

England were beaten 61-56 by New Zealand in the final match of the Taini Jamison Trophy but the Vitality Roses won the Test series 2-1.

Jess Thirlby's side were looking to complete a clean sweep against New Zealand but the Silver Ferns produced their best performance of the series to take a consolation victory on home soil in Invercargill.

England have been touring the southern hemisphere over the last four weeks, having lost to world champions Australia 2-1 but will be buoyed to get the better of world No 2 side New Zealand over three Tests.

"It's so special for us to come here and win the series in the first two Tests. That's something we were looking to achieve," said England captain Fran Williams.

"I'm so proud of how the girls have handled themselves over a long tour for us and showed up every Test match. I'm nothing but proud with how we have performed over the series."

The match was relatively even early on but New Zealand had their best quarter of the series as they took an 18-16 lead after 15 minutes, as goal shooter Grace Neweke starred up front.

Neweke continued to convert New Zealand's opportunities to move the home side 32-28 up at half-time. Kelly Jackson was defensively excellent for New Zealand as she overturned several balls at crucial moments.

England came back to get within one goal after the third quarter at 47-46 but the crowd roared New Zealand on going into the last quarter and the Silver Ferns delivered to quickly go 56-48 ahead.

The Vitality Roses got back to within four goals of New Zealand but ultimately went on to lose the match.

Image: England won the Taini Jamison Trophy for just the second time

"Disappointed to not win tonight. Credit to Silver Ferns, they came out and had a good game plan to beat us," said Williams.

"But I think we can still take so much. We speak so much about wanting to win and attacking every game to win but I think we did that this series.

"We achieved that with some new combinations and partnerships. It's a really exciting place for England Netball right now and I can't wait to see where we are going to go."

Vitality Roses Results in tour Down Under

September 19 - Australia 70-57 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 22 - Australia 59-61 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 25 - Australia 69-56 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 29 - New Zealand 58-59 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

October 2 - New Zealand 55-59 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

October 6 - New Zealand 61-56 England - Full repeat

