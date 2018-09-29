Dolphins Cameron Wake accuses NFL of protecting QBs over others

Cameron Wake has criticised the NFL for protecting the QB over other players

Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake has accused the NFL of valuing the safety of quarterbacks over other players.

Wake made his feelings clear one day after the league announced it does not plan to alter on how the roughing-the-passer penalties are officiated.

However, it has caused some controversy after head coach Adam Gase confirmed William Hayes will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL after trying to avoid the said penalty sacking Oakland Raiders Derek Carr.

Live NFL Live on

"Everybody knows the league is concerned about player safety, everybody should be safe, not just certain players. It should be everyone," Wake told the Miami Herald.

"Now I'm supposed to sacrifice myself in order to protect [the quarterback]?"

Talks were held this week over whether the rule would be re-evaluated or even altered but the executive vice president of football Troy Vincent revealed on Thursday this would not be the case.

Several decisions have sparked debates this season including a number of calls against Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

Miami Dolphins' William Hayes sacks Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders

Wake added: "Excuse my language, but don't **** on me and tell me it's raining. Just tell me 'listen, we're going to protect quarterbacks differently. We're not going to protect running backs or receivers or defensive players'.

"Just be blunt about it. Not 'we care about your safety' because you don't care about my safety. You care about some people's safety.

"My knees mean just as much to my family and my ability to play and provide just as [Miami quarterback Ryan] Tannehill's does. I can't understand that his are more important than mine."

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.