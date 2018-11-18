Philadelphia Eagles 7-48 New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees throws four TDs in rout

5:15 Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles' trip to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 of the NFL. Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles' trip to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 of the NFL.

Drew Brees passed for 363 yards and four touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints won their ninth straight with a 48-7 demolition of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Saints (9-1) have scored 144 points in their past three games, a 48-point average, and at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games. The Eagles (4-6) suffered the largest margin of defeat ever by a defending Super Bowl champion and have lost five of their past seven.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz struggled throughout and was intercepted three times, limited to only 156 yards as he went 19 of 33 passing. The Eagles offense was outgained 546 yards to 196 overall.

The Saints jumped out to a 24-7 half-time lead, as Brees found Austin Carr and Tre'Quan Smith - the rookie receiver enjoying a massive 157-yard night - in the endzone, while Mark Ingram ran in for the first of two scores.

The Eagles, meanwhile, put up their only points of the game as undrafted running back Josh Adams ran in for a 28-yard TD in the second quarter.

But, the Saints again ran riot in the second half, with further Brees touchdown strikes to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara either side of Ingram's second TD as they ran up the score.

Brees' four touchdown passes means he now has a staggering 25 this season, and only one interception.

FIRST QUARTER

Eagles 0-3 Saints: Will Lutz 38-yard field goal

Eagles 0-10 Saints: Drew Brees three-yard touchdown pass to Austin Carr (Lutz extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Eagles 0-17 Saints: Mark Ingram 14-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)

Eagles 7-17 Saints: Josh Adams 28-yard touchdown run (Jake Elliott extra point good)

Eagles 7-24 Saints: Brees 15-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith (Lutz extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Eagles 7-31 Saints: Brees 23-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas (Lutz extra point good)

Eagles 7-38 Saints: Ingram one-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Eagles 7-45 Saints: Brees 38-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara (Lutz extra point good)

Eagles 7-48 Saints: Lutz 19-yard field goal

Game's key stats PHILADELPHIA NEW ORLEANS Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int Carson Wentz 19/33 156 0 3 Drew Brees 22/30 363 4 0 Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD Josh Adams 7 53 1 Mark Ingram 16 103 2 Receiving Rec Yds TD Alvin Kamara 13 71 0 Golden Tate 5 48 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD Jordan Matthews 3 37 0 Tre'Quan Smith 10 157 1 Alshon Jeffery 4 33 0 Michael Thomas 4 92 1 Zach Ertz 2 15 0 Alvin Kamara 1 38 1 Total yards 196 Total yards 546

NFL Week 11 late-game round-up

Broncos 23-22 Chargers

Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to clinch victory for the Broncos (4-6) and snap the six-game win streak of the Chargers (7-3).

Denver got the ball at its eight-yard line with little under two minutes remaining, and Case Keenum orchestrated a seven-play, 76-yard drive to set up the game-winning kick.

Raiders 23-21 Cardinals

Daniel Carlson kicked a 35-yard field goal as the game ended to see the Raiders (2-8) record only their second victory of the season against the similarly struggling Cardinals (2-8).

Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns and had completions of 32 and 20 yards on the final drive that led to Carlson's winning kick. Arizona rookie Josh Rosen threw for three touchdowns, two to Larry Fitzgerald, but was also intercepted twice, both of which set up Oakland TDs.