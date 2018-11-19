Minnesota Vikings 20-25 Chicago Bears: Defense dominates as Bears win key NFC North clash

7:20 Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings' trip to the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the NFL. Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings' trip to the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the NFL.

The Chicago Bears took a firmer grip on the NFC North division as their defense helped them to a 25-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

The Bears held the Vikings scoreless in the first half and forced three turnovers, including intercepting quarterback Kirk Cousins twice - Eddie Jackson returning one of them 27 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky was also intercepted twice on the night as he completed 20 of 31 passes for only 165 yards, though he did toss an 18-yard touchdown to Anthony Miller in the second quarter. The Bears did the majority of their damage on the ground, outgaining the Vikings 148 to 22 yards rushing.

Cousins tried his best to lead a second-half comeback, completing 30 of 46 passes for 262 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs, to Aldrick Robinson and Stefon Diggs. But Minnesota ran out of time as they failed with their onside kick attempt following Diggs' score.

The Bears opened the scoring courtesy of a 33-yard field goal by Cody Parkey, who had hit the post with four kicks during their win over the Detroit Lions last week. He was three of three on the night against the Vikings.

Minnesota came back to within eight points of the Bears after two Dan Bailey kicks of their own, but Jackson's interception return for a TD saw Chicago again stretch their lead.

Cousins' two fourth-quarter TD tosses saw the Vikings (5-4-1) get close, but the Bears (7-3) held on for their fourth-straight win.

FIRST QUARTER

Vikings 0-3 Bears: Cody Parkey 33-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Vikings 0-11 Bears: Mitch Trubisky 18-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller (Trubisky-Josh Bellamy two-point conversion)

Vikings 0-14 Bears: Parkey 41-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Vikings 3-14 Bears: Dan Bailey 36-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Vikings 6-14 Bears: Bailey 36-yard field goal

Vikings 6-22 Bears: Eddie Jackson 27-yard interception return for a touchdown (Trubisky-Adam Shaheen two-point conversion)

Vikings 14-22 Bears: Kirk Cousins 13-yard touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson (Cousins-Adam Thielen two-point conversion)

Vikings 14-25 Bears: Parkey 48-yard field goal

Vikings 20-25 Bears: Cousins five-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs (Failed two-point conversion)