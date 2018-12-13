NFL won't pay for video in domestic violence investigations, says commisioner Roger Goodell

Roger Goodell has defended the NFL's handling of domestic violence investigations

Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL will not pay for video evidence in cases involving domestic violence, and has defended the league's handling of those investigations.

Speaking after owners held their annual winter meeting Wednesday, Goodell said the NFL's approach to dealing with domestic violence is "extraordinary" and that the league has some of the highest standards of any organization.

The NFL came under scrutiny again when surveillance video showed former Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February.

Hunt was not disciplined by the NFL or the Chiefs before the video was released by TMZ.

Goodell told reporters: "Well, first off, we do not pay for video evidence. From our standpoint, we think that that's not appropriate for a league organization to do that.

"We obtain material that we have access to. We look to do that, but we're not going to do it by corrupting people or trying to find a way to bribe them into giving us video. That's not what we do.

"I think what we're doing as a league is extraordinary. We have - I think - some of the highest standards of any organization. We take this seriously.

"We have zero tolerance for violence against women, and as a league, I think we have responded very quickly."