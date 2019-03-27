NFL owners vote to include pass interference replays in 2019 season

Nickell Robey-Coleman's tackle on Tommylee Lewis, left, was missed by officials during the Saints' defeat to the Rams

NFL owners have voted in favour of reviewing offensive and defensive pass interference calls and non-calls in 2019.

The new rule, which will be revisited next offseason to determine if it becomes permanent, will allow coaches to challenge any call or non-call of pass interference before the final two minutes of each half, and any such plays to be reviewed by the booth inside of two minutes.

Coaches will still be allowed only two challenges per game, or three if the first two are successful.

The changes, which were voted on by all 32 league owners, passed with a 31-1 majority. According to multiple reports, the Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to vote against the rule.

After getting little support from the owners at the annual league meetings on Monday, the rule change was pushed over the edge by overwhelming support from coaches, multiple outlets reported.

Saints head coach Sean Payton, left, reacts to a controversial non-call during the NFC Championship game

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton led the effort, after his team missed out on a likely appearance in Super Bowl LIII when referees failed to make an obvious pass interference call late in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I think we got it right," Payton told reporters. "It felt like we had to go around the block twice, and then arrived at the right address."

Saints owner Gayle Benson, who issued a strong statement after the team's championship game loss in reference to the officiating, added: "This is what I wanted to happen. That's why I made my statement. [The missed call] will never happen again."