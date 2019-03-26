New Orleans Saints sign free agent Jared Cook on a two-year deal

New Orleans Saints have signed free agent Jared Cook

The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent Jared Cook on a two-year deal worth $15.5m

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis revealed the news that the 2018 Pro Bowl tight end had agreed to the terms of a free-agent contract with New Orleans.

The Saints had been targeting Cook through the off-season following the retirement of Benjamin Watson.

Cook made a career-high 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns with the Oakland Raiders in 2018, when he earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

The contract is reported to be worth $15.5m, with $8m of that guaranteed in the first year.

Cook made a career-high 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns with the Raiders

Cook, who turns 32 next month, has been productive in stints with the Raiders, Green Bay Packers, St Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans.

He has 425 catches for 5,464 yards and 25 touchdowns in a 10-year career. Cook has at least 39 receptions in seven of the past eight seasons.

Tight ends accounted for relatively modest production in the Saints' eighth-ranked offense last season.

Three tight ends, Ben Watson, Josh Hill and Dan Arnold, combined for 63 catches for 735 yards and four touchdowns. Watson, who led the position group with 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns, has retired.