Miami Dolphins trade DE Robert Quinn to Dallas Cowboys for a sixth-round pick

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys for a sixth-round pick.

The Dolphins, seeking salary cap relief, have been shopping Quinn for a trade, allowing him to visit other teams, reportedly meeting with the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

Quinn was acquired by the Dolphins in 2018 from the Los Angeles Rams, and he started all 16 games with 6.5 sacks last season. He turns 29 in May, and has a $12.93m salary cap number for the upcoming season.

Quinn, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, has not topped 8.5 sacks or 15 QB hits in a season since posting 10.5 and 20, respectively, in 2014. He had career highs of 19 sacks and 34 QB hits in 2013.

The Cowboys have been at an impasse with free agent defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who counts more than $20m against the 2019 salary cap, after the Cowboys have put the franchise tag on the 26-year-old for the second straight year

Lawrence has not signed the offer after doing so almost immediately a year ago. The Cowboys have until July 15 to agree a long-term extension with Lawrence, otherwise he will play 2019 under the franchise tag and become a free agent after next season.

The deal also gives the Cowboys another option while they wait to see if Randy Gregory will play in 2019 after his fourth substance-abuse suspension.

Gregory is suspended indefinitely, but the Cowboys are hopeful he can be reinstated before the season.