Houston Texans agree to trade Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney is heading to Seattle

The Houston Texans have agreed to trade defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Texans will send Clowney to Seattle for a third-round pick, linebacker Jacob Martin and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said the deal is contingent upon Clowney and the other players involved passing physicals.

The news comes one day after the Dolphins reportedly rejected the Texans' offer of Clowney and a first-round pick for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Clowney has skipped training camp after refusing to sign the franchise tag assigned to him by the Texans.

His franchise tender is worth either $15,967,000 or $17,128,000 depending on the grievance over whether he's a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and he has skipped all of training camp.

The 26-year-old cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal. Any team acquiring Clowney could not sign him to an extension until after the 2019 season ends.

Clowney had nine sacks in 2018

The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Clowney has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career.

He had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the last two years.

Clowney has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.

The Seahawks traded star pass rusher Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs in April in return for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and an exchange of third-round picks in 2019.

Clowney will help fill the void left by Clark on the Seahawks defensive line.

Seattle also drafted defensive end L. J. Collier in the first round the 2019 draft to bolster their pass rush.