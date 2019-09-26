Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline Super Bowl half-time show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will perform at half-time during Super Bowl LIV

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline this year’s Super Bowl half-time show.

The superstar performers, who have both released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will take to the stage on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lopez and Shakira both posted a photo of them standing side by side on social media to announce the news.

"It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!" Shakira wrote.

Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success in the pop and Latin charts over the years with multiple hit songs and albums.

Lopez recently wrapped up a tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, and her latest movie, "Hustlers," has been a box-office hit, with speculation she could be in line for an Oscar nomination.

Shakira, who is married to Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, has won 11 Latin Grammys and three Grammys. The Colombia-born superstar celebrates her birthday on the night of the Super Bowl.