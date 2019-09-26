Melvin Gordon set for Los Angeles Chargers return after contract dispute

Melvin Gordon has been locked in a contract dispute with the Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The running back has been absent since the start of training camp due to a contract dispute.

Gordon is not expected to play when the Chargers (1-2) travel to Miami (0-3) on Sunday, but could feature in their next two games at home against Denver and Pittsburgh.

"I don't think you walk in camp and just play right away. You can run and do all the drills you want but it is hard to simulate real football," coach Anthony Lynn said before practice on Wednesday.

Gordon was slated to make $5.6m (£4.5m) on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. That amount decreased by approximately $329,412 (£266,679) for each game he misses.

Gordon is also subject to fines of up to $40,000 (£32,382) under the collective-bargaining agreement for each day he missed training camp.

General manager Tom Telesco suspended contract talks with Gordon's agents until after the season.

Gordon was seeking an extension of $13m (£10.52m) to $14.4m (£11.67m) per season, which was equivalent to deals signed by Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell.

The Chargers offered around $10m (£8.1m) per year.

Gordon has gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons, but the Chargers offense has not sputtered in his absence.

Austin Ekeler leads AFC running backs in yards from scrimmage and Justin Jackson is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

Chargers running backs are averaging 5.4 yards per carry, which is third best in the league and over a yard more than the NFL average.

Quarterback Philip Rivers said he has not talked to Gordon for a little while and that it would be up to Lynn on how to handle his return.

"I know it would be good to see him," Rivers said.