Best of the NFL: Plays of the week and Daniel Jones' debut

After another thrilling week of the NFL, we pick out the top action from Week Three.

Plays of the week

This week we saw yet another offensive explosion by Patrick Mahomes - as he tossed an 83-yarder to Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson came down with an outstanding one-handed grab - plus some scrambling magic by Deshaun Watson and a pair of spectacular return touchdowns.

Danny Dimes dazzles!

Also be sure to check out the best plays by Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones - or 'Danny Dimes'.

In his first start, the sixth overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft came up big with a 336-yard, four-touchdown performance as he led New York back from 18 points down to win 32-31 in Tampa Bay!