Mitchell Trubisky throws three touchdowns as Chicago Bears defeat Washington Redskins

5:17 Highlights of the Chicago Bears' 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins in Week Three of the NFL Highlights of the Chicago Bears' 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins in Week Three of the NFL

Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had an interception return for a touchdown as the Chicago Bears recorded a 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday night in Landover, Maryland.

Chicago (2-1) jumped to a 28-0 lead and held on for their second consecutive victory on the road. The Bears' defense combined for three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and four sacks.

Wideouts Terry McLaurin and Paul Richardson had one touchdown reception apiece from Redskins quarterback Case Keenum. Washington (0-3) is off to its worst start since 2013.

Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass downfield in the Bears' win over Washington

The Bears opened the scoring on a pick-six by Clinton-Dix with 9:42 to go in the first quarter. He intercepted an overthrown pass from Keenum and weaved 37 yards through traffic for his first career touchdown.

Trubisky then put the Bears on top 14-0 with his first passing touchdown of the season. He rolled left and made an easy toss to a wide-open Gabriel for a three-yard touchdown with seven minutes left in the second quarter.

Another dominant defensive play set the stage for the Bears' third touchdown. Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack sacked Keenum and forced a fumble, which defensive tackle Akiem Hicks recovered at the Washington 11-yard line.

Three plays later, Trubisky found Gabriel again for a one-yard score that made it 21-0 with 5:42 left in the half.

Taylor Gabriel celebrates one of his three touchdowns against the Redskins

Gabriel hauled in his third touchdown on a highlight-reel play with 43 seconds to go before the break. He relied on skillful body control as he twisted toward the ball and got two feet in bounds just inside the front-right pylon.

The Redskins snapped the shutout on a 35-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins as time expired in the half.

In the second half, Washington pulled within 28-9 on a 15-yard touchdown strike from Keenum to McLaurin. The rookie out of Ohio State has caught a touchdown in each of his first three games.

The Redskins' comeback bid continued when Keenum flipped a two-yard touchdown pass to Richardson to cut the deficit to 28-15 with 13:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Chicago stopped a two-point attempt for the second time.

1:12 Khalil Mack and the Bears were unstoppable in their win over the Redskins Khalil Mack and the Bears were unstoppable in their win over the Redskins

Chicago made it 31-15 on a 38-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro with 1:50 to go.

Gabriel (concussion) and Hicks (knee) each left the game in the second half for the Bears.

What's next?

The Bears host former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Redskins look to avoid an 0-4 start when they visit Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, also on Sunday.