Dallas Cowboys 27-17 New Orleans Saints: Tony Pollard scores on 58-yard touchdown run as Cowboys get back to winning ways

Tony Pollard is off to the races for a 58-yard rushing touchdown

The Dallas Cowboys got back to winning ways, while the New Orleans Saints lost a fifth straight as the visitors came away from the Superdome 27-17 winners on Thursday Night Football.

Story of the Game

Dak Prescott completed 26 of 40 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard had a long scoring run and Carlos Watkins returned an interception for a touchdown as the Cowboys overcame the absence of head coach Mike McCarthy and four assistant coaches due to Covid-19.

Making his first start at quarterback for the Saints this season, Taysom Hill showed flashes, particularly on the ground as he rushed for a career-high 101 yards, but he completed less than 50 per cent of his pass attempts (19 of 41) and tossed four interceptions to go with his 264 yards and two TDs.

The victory ensures the Cowboys (8-4) are back to winning ways after having lost their last two, including a 36-33 defeat at home to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day last Thursday. The Saints (5-7), meanwhile, slip further out of playoff contention in the NFC.

Stats leaders

Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 26/40, 238 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Tony Pollard, seven carries, 71 yards, 1 TD

Ezekiel Elliott, 13 carries, 45 yards

Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, seven catches, 89 yards

Saints

Passing: Taysom Hill, 19/41, 264 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs

Rushing: Taysom Hill, 11 carries, 101 yards

Mark Ingram, 10 carries, 28 yards

Receiving: Deonte Harris, four catches, 96 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Cowboys 7-0 Saints Dak Prescott one-yard TD pass to Michael Gallup (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Cowboys 7-7 Saints Taysom Hill 24-yard TD pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey (extra point) Cowboys 10-7 Saints Greg Zuerlein 55-yard field goal Cowboys 13-7 Saints Greg Zuerlein 34-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Cowboys 13-10 Saints Brett Maher 42-yard field goal Cowboys 20-10 Saints Tony Pollard 58-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Cowboys 27-10 Saints Carlos Watkins 29-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) Cowboys 27-17 Saints Taysom Hill 70-yard TD pass to Deonte Harris (extra point)

Key Plays

New Orleans missed the chance to eke out an early lead as Brett Maher missed a 56-yard field goal try to cap their second offensive series of the game - the Saints would fail to put up first-quarter points for the fifth consecutive game.

Dallas, who turned the ball over on downs on their second possession when going for it on 4th-and-2 from the New Orleans 34-yard-line, went up 7-0 late in the first quarter as Prescott found Michael Gallup in the back of the endzone - a great toe-tap catch.

Hill answered back, leading the Saints down the field on their next drive, throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey to tie things up. But Greg Zuerlein kicked two field goals for the Cowboys - the first a 55-yarder and the second coming off the back of Hill's first interception - to earn the visitors a six-point lead.

The Saints would cut that in half soon after the restart courtesy of Maher's right boot, but a 58-yard touchdown run from Pollard late in the third quarter proved to be a bit of a killer blow.

Prescott tossed up an interception to Marshon Lattimore midway through the fourth, on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb, to gift the Saints an extra possession to try to get back into the game, but five plays later Hill gave it right back when throwing his second INT.

The next two New Orleans drives would end the same way, with Stefon Diggs claiming a ninth interception on the season and Hill's fourth a pick-six returned 29 yards to the house by Watkins. Two plays later, Hill did end his evening on a more positive note, with Deonte Harris racing away for a 70-yard catch and run TD, but the damage was already done.

What's Next?

The Cowboys (8-4) travel to Washington (5-6) in Week 14 for the first of what could prove to be two crucial divisional matchups against the Football Team in the month of December, while the Saints (5-7) get the chance to end their losing streak on the road in New York as they face the Jets (3-8).

