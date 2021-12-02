NFL Predictions Week 13: Neil Reynolds stays seven clear of Jeff Reinebold after share of the spoils on Thanksgiving Week

Neil Reynolds is still seven games clear of Jeff Reinebold with their NFL predictions this season as we head down the final stretch of the regular season... with just six weeks to go, the comeback needs to start for Jeff in Week 13.

The pair both scored nine in Week 12, with Neil correctly calling wins for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, only for Jeff make up that ground by picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers to be successful - Neil's overall lead on the season is now 113-106.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Week Seven 9 7 Week Eight 6 6 Week Nine 8 9 Week 10 6 6 Week 11 10 9 Week 12 9 9 Total Points 113 106

Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast, and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 13 predictions...

Week 13 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Cowboys @ Saints Cowboys Cowboys Chargers @ Bengals Bengals Chargers Ravens @ Steelers Ravens Ravens Broncos @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Patriots @ Bills Patriots Bills Eagles @ Jets, Sun, 6pm Eagles Eagles Giants @ Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Colts @ Texans Colts Colts Vikings @ Lions Vikings Vikings Cardinals @ Bears Cardinals Cardinals Buccaneers @ Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Jaguars @ Rams, Sun, 9.05pm Rams Rams Washington @ Raiders Raiders Washington 49ers @ Seahawks, Sun, 9.05pm 49ers 49ers Bold indicates live on Sky

Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"It looks like Taysom Hill is going to start at quarterback for the Saints. Dallas will be without head coach Mike McCarthy - out with Covid - but I think New Orleans are in freefall, so I'm going with the Cowboys to win on the road and bounce back after Thanksgiving."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"I'm actually going to say that Dallas might benefit from McCarthy not being on the sideline, due to some of the decisions I've watched him make this season. And [defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn has been there and done it as a head coach."

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have won their last two ahead of their Sunday meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers

NEIL PICKS: Bengals

"This is an intriguing matchup of two exciting young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, who are always fun to watch.

"But the Bengals are also more than just Burrow, they're Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson and Eli Apple. I fancy Cincinnati to win at home here."

JEFF PICKS: Chargers

"The way the Bengals dismantled the Steelers was shocking. Even though Pittsburgh were struggling offensively, they still have a bunch of guys on defense - to get run out of the park like they did was a shocker to me.

"The Bengals are trending very much in the right direction for me, but I still think the Chargers have enough firepower to match up and beat them."

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

NEIL PICKS: Ravens

"Pittsburgh got absolutely hammered 41-10 by the Bengals last week. We always hear that Mike Tomlin's team is tough and they've never had a losing record under him - show me you can respond this week, otherwise their season is done.

"Baltimore are currently the top seed in the AFC, but they've got no room for error, with New England breathing down their neck. I'm taking the Ravens."

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"It's a young Pittsburgh offensive line that is trying to find its way, an ageing quarterback who is forced to throw the football really fast, and they're banged up at receiver. How are they going to get anything going on offense?"

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Can Teddy Bridgewater lead the Denver Broncos to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium?

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"Denver are banged up on the offensive line, they've had numerous injuries at receiver and not everyone is sold on Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Yet, it's December and they're playing the Chiefs for the division lead in the AFC West - credit to them for hanging in there.

"But I'm picking the Chiefs to win, as it's at Arrowhead Stadium, they've won four in a row and their defense is playing better."

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I talked to a friend on the Broncos staff this week. They're going into Kansas City confident, feeling like they've got a chance to win.

"I agree with you that I think the Chiefs will ultimately win, for all of the reasons you mentioned, but as a fan of the game wouldn't it be something if Denver went there and pulled off the upset? That division would go into panic mode - every team has a chance!"

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

NEIL PICKS: Patriots

"It's a big game. And I'm picking Bill Belichick and New England to keep their winning run going, on the road."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"I think, just because it's in Buffalo, I like the Bills in this one - they're still a good team.

"And I just feel like it's going to be one of those days in Buffalo where the weather is going to be a factor."

