Baker Mayfield: Los Angeles Rams debut win a 'pretty damn good story' says their new QB after 'wild' first 48 hours with team

Baker Mayfield reflected on a "wild" first 48 hours with the Los Angeles Rams, as he capped off his first two days on his new team with an incredible 17-16 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield only arrived in LA on Tuesday night after his request to be released from the Carolina Panthers was granted. The No 1 overall pick in the 2018 Draft was a disappointing 1-5 as a starter following his trade from the Cleveland Browns in the summer, seeing him fall to third choice on their QB depth chart behind Sam Darnold and backup PJ Walker.

The Rams (4-9), the defending Super Bowl champions - themselves in the midst of a six-game losing streak and with an injury crisis at quarterback - claimed Mayfield on waivers, but head coach Sean McVay even admitted ahead of Thursday's game against the Raiders (5-8) it would be "unprecedented" for Mayfield to play, with such little time to prepare with his new offense.

Mayfield came in for starting QB John Wolford on LA's second offensive series of the game and proceeded to go 22-of-35 passing, for 230 yards, leading two scoring drives late in the fourth quarter - tossing the game-winning touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with just 10 seconds left - in the stunning turnaround.

Mayfield: Debut win over Raiders 'up there' with my best ever

"I don't know if you could write it any better than that," Mayfield said after the game. "Obviously, we'd like to be a little bit more stress-free, but it's a pretty damn good story.

"It has been pretty hectic. A lot of emotions, to be honest with you. It's special."

Asked if the game ranked as one of the best wins of his career so far, Mayfield said: "This is up there, to be honest with you.

"That was my first rodeo doing that, I'll say that."

The 27-year-old credited McVay, along with offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson with getting him up to speed with the offense in such a short amount of time.

McVay now represents Mayfield's seventh different head coach, to go with several different coordinators, in what is only his fifth season in the league.

"It has been a wild 48 hours," Mayfield said. "I had Sean, Liam and Zach Robinson help me study since I landed.

"I didn't think it was going to play out like this. I'm happy with it.

"Originally, I was angry about having to go through so many coaching changes and learn so many new things. But it for sure helped right there.

"Learning the protections first and talking with the guys on offense about the concepts I like. Luckily, I've already run a lot of them.

"They put some good plays out there and put me in a good position to win."

Will Mayfield stay with Rams? | 'I can't control the future'

Mayfield's victory on Thursday night is a bright spot in what has otherwise been a difficult year.

After four seasons as the starting quarterback in Cleveland, in which he ended the franchise's 18-year playoff drought in 2020, he was traded to Carolina in July following the Browns' acquisition of Deshaun Watson - despite numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the former Houston Texans QB.

Mayfield struggled with the Panthers, winning only one game of the six he started, with his season also disrupted by a high ankle sprain that kept him out of action for a month and saw him lose his starting spot. He completed just 57.8 per cent of his passes, with six touchdowns to the same number of interceptions.

The Panthers paid $5m of the fifth-year option of his contract, with the Browns on the hook for approximately $10.5m. Mayfield had agreed to cut the remaining $3m-plus off his salary to facilitate his trade to Carolina, while the Rams now owe him $1.3m for the rest of this season.

Asked if he can foresee a future in LA, most likely as a backup to the currently-injured Matthew Stafford, Mayfield said: "I can't control the future. I know I have the next four games here.

"I'm just trying to build on that and just be the best version of me possible. Learning and improving in the system, trying to take away from a great group of guys that have had a lot of success... take in as much as I can and let the pieces fall where they may."

He added: "It has been a wild year, I'm not going to say otherwise. From being in limbo at the beginning, not knowing where things were going to go, to the last 48 hours here.

"I'm thankful for the guys back in Carolina. I loved my team-mates there, it sucked having to leave. But when it works out like this, it's for the best. And I think they understand that.

"Some tough decisions, but everything happens for a reason. I'm really thankful it worked out right now."

Reacting to the Rams and Mayfield's improbable victory on Thursday night, Pro Football Talk (Sky Sports NFL, weekdays, 6pm) presenter Mike Florio said: "What a moment they experienced. Unbelievable.

"And for a team that is done - nothing to play for. That's what makes last night even more special. The Rams are not getting back in the playoff chase. Even if they run the table, they're not getting in at 8-9.

"It really was amazing. I can't recall a time that we've had that exciting of a finish, that buzz... for a team that's going nowhere.

"But it's for the player. Mayfield walks through the door just 48 hours prior, with limited practice time - and he's the quarterback! This isn't just plugging in one piece of the offense. The quarterback has to know the whole thing!

"It was just unbelievable. It is amazing how it all happened."

