Lamar Jackson apologies for shoving fan after head slap celebration: 'I just forgot where I was for a little bit'
Monday 8 September 2025 11:15, UK
Lamar Jackson has apologised for shoving a fan during the Baltimore Ravens eventual defeat to the Buffalo Bills.
The altercation happened when a supporter in the endzone was celebrating DeAndre Hopkins' 29-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter.
The man struck Hopkins in the helmet, and attempted to do so to Jackson, who responded by vigorously shoving the man back into his seat.
The fan was ejected from the stadium.
But Jackson has subsequently apologised for the incident.
"I seen him slap D-Hop, then he slapped me and he was talking," Jackson said.
"So I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You got to think in those situations. You got security out there, let security handle it.
"I just let my emotions get the best of me. But hopefully it won't happen again. I'll learn from that."