NFL: Detroit Lions' Brian Branch banned for one game without pay after punching Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch has been banned for one game without pay by the NFL after he punched Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in an incident that set off a post-game scuffle.

NFL vice president of football operations, Jon Runyan, wrote in a letter to Branch: "Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players.

"Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game."

Branch - who can appeal the suspension - is poised to miss the Lions' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday.

The 23-year-old will be eligible to re-join the active roster the following day.

Image: Branch will miss the Lions' game with Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday

Branch: I did a little childish thing

Sunday's skirmish stemmed from Branch rejecting a high-five from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following the Lions' 30-17 loss.

After Branch walked straight past Mahomes, Kansas City player Smith-Schuster had words with Branch and was subsequently struck in the face and left with a bloody nose.

Players and coaches from both teams had to break up a resulting melee.

Speaking afterwards, Branch said: "I did a little childish thing, but I'm tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don't catch it. They were trying to bully me out there and I don't - I shouldn't have done it. It was childish."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell added: "I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable. It's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do, it's not what we're about."

