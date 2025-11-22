Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs' tight end will wait until end of season to make retirement decision

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce has said he will wait until the end of the season to make a decision on retirement.

The 36-year-old also said he wants to make the decision early enough to give his team ample time to prepare for the future.

The new league year officially begins on March 11, which also marks the beginning of free agency. But teams can speak with potential free agents in the days leading up to that date ahead of the April draft.

"It's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately," the veteran tight end said.

"All of that will be after the season. I won't think about it until then."

Kelce's brother, Jason, retired after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and made the announcement in March 2024, giving his team enough time to plan their roster.

"Seeing my brother go through it and seeing how the league works, I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, and vice versa," Kelce added.

There was speculation that Kelce may retire after the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February, but he announced his intention to get in better shape during the offseason and return.

"I think it's not a matter of effort. It's all just execution," Kelce continued.

"We're in here every single day grinding our tails off, trying to get that fixed. You feel it from the coaches. They're tightening things up a little bit so we focus on those details, and so we can play fast and play with a purpose."

Kelce said that the chemistry of this year's team is "one of the most fun teams I've been on in a while."

"I'm excited every single day we come into this building," he added. "There's still a chance. I'm fighting man. I think right now it's a different season than we've had really since I can remember. With that being said, every single day is a new challenge, and I love that."

