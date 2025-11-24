NFL playoff race: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions among teams battling for places in 2025 season

The 2025 playoff race is heating up, with just six weeks of the regular season left and plenty pushing for position or precariously placed clinging on to a spot. Here, we take a look at the teams in the mix...

Which teams are in danger of missing out?

Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

In seven seasons as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has never not led his team to the AFC Championship game, which he subsequently turned into to five Super Bowl appearances and three rings.

Image: Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls in his seven seasons as a starter with the Kansas City Chiefs

BUT, that stellar record is severely under threat in 2025 as the Chiefs currently sit outside of the playoff picture in the AFC, battling for a wild card spot.

An overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 corrected a two-game skid and gave hope to a late run, but they've left themselves an uphill battle down the stretch.

Chiefs remaining fixtures: @ Cowboys, vs Texans, vs Chargers, @ Titans, vs Broncos, @ Raiders

Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Josh Allen and the Bills have perennially played bridesmaid to the Chiefs' bride in the AFC but, even with Kansas City faltering in 2025, Buffalo are failing to take advantage.

The Bills have disappointing losses to the New England Patriots, at home, as well as the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans on their record - Atlanta and Miami both holding losing records and Houston when fielding their backup QB.

The Bills are currently clinging on to a wild card spot, but they're in danger of wasting a golden opportunity for a deep playoff run - or even a first trip to the Super Bowl in more than three decades.

Bills remaining fixtures: @ Steelers, vs Bengals, @ Patriots, @ Browns, vs Eagles, vs Jets

Detroit Lions (7-4)

The Lions have been on the cusp of the Super Bowl for the past two seasons, with head coach Dan Campbell's explosive offense taking them to the NFC Championship game in 2023 and then the NFL's joint-best record (15-2) a year ago, only to go one-and-done in the playoffs.

They're nowhere near hitting such heights in 2025, however, and are in danger of missing out on a wild card spot as they currently trail both the upstart Chicago Bears, boasting their former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their first-year head coach, and the Green Bay Packers in their division.

Lions remaining fixtures: vs Packers, vs Cowboys, @ Rams, vs Steelers, @ Vikings, @ Bears

Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)

Ever the enigma, the Cowboys weren't exactly tipped by many to even make the playoffs - especially after trading away arguably the best defender in the NFL, Micah Parsons, to the Packers on the eve of the season.

Image: Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers on the eve of the 2025 season

That move certainly hasn't helped their cause, with their defense among the league's worst in both yards and points allowed per game. BUT, their offense, one of the league leaders, has repeatedly bailed them out of trouble.

Dallas have been maddeningly inconsistent, with a tie against the Packers and win over the Eagles giving nod to their talents, only to also contrast massively with defeats to the likes of the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys simply must find some consistency down the stretch if they are to force their way into the NFC playoff picture.

Cowboys remaining fixtures: vs Chiefs, @ Lions, vs Vikings, vs Chargers, @ Commanders, @ Giants

What other playoff battles are unfolding?

Battle for the AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens (6-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) are both flirting with danger in terms of securing an AFC wild card spot, making their battle for the AFC North division title even more crucial.

Image: Could having star quarterback Lamar Jackson back fit help fire the Baltimore Ravens into the playoffs?

It currently appears to be advantage Ravens, who have won their last five straight and have star quarterback Lamar Jackson back from injury just when the Steelers are trying to cope with a banged up Aaron Rodgers at QB.

The two teams are still to play each other twice, though - including on the final day of the season - so expect this race to go right down to the wire.

Ravens remaining fixtures: vs Bengals, vs Steelers, @ Bengals, vs Patriots, @ Packers, @ Steelers

Steelers remaining fixtures: vs Bills, @ Ravens, vs Dolphins, @ Lions, @ Browns, vs Ravens

Can 49ers or Panthers sneak in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers (7-4) and Carolina Panthers (6-5) are jostling for position in the NFC playoff picture, one which is set to look a whole lot clearer following the two teams' meeting on Monday Night Football - live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am - to round off the Week 12 action.

The 49ers, despite battling devastating injuries to many of their star names, currently boast one of the NFC wild card spots, keeping the Lions, Panthers and Cowboys at bay - but can they hold on to that position down the stretch?

Defeat on Monday night would, most obviously, open the door to Carolina, who, if they should lose will likely have to switch their focus to winning their NFC South division as their way in.

49ers remaining fixtures: vs Panthers, @ Browns, BYE WEEK, vs Titans, @ Colts, vs Bears, vs Seahawks

Panthers remaining fixtures: @ 49ers, vs Rams, BYE WEEK, @ Saints, vs Buccaneers, vs Seahawks, @ Buccaneers

Is the NFC North still up for grabs?

That's right, the Panthers potentially have another route into the playoffs, with current NFC South division leaders the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5) having slipped back to the pack with three-straight defeats and four in their last five.

The Bucs are another team badly banged up - star QB Baker Mayfield the latest to go down with a shoulder injury in the Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams - and so suddenly Carolina and co have a sniff in the South.

The Atlanta Falcons (4-7), who at one point had lost five straight, could arguably yet throw their hat in the ring with a late run.

Buccaneers remaining fixtures: vs Cardinals, vs Saints, vs Falcons, @ Panthers, @ Dolphins, vs Panthers

Falcons remaining fixtures: @ Jets, vs Seahawks, @ Buccaneers, @ Cardinals, vs Rams, vs Saints

Which teams are fighting for the top seeds?

AFC

The AFC has a distinctly mid 2000s and early 2010s feel about it, with the New England Patriots (10-2), Denver Broncos (9-2) and Indianapolis Colts (8-3) battling it out for supremacy in scenes reminiscent of when those sides were led by all-time QB greats and rivals Tom Brady (Patriots) and Peyton Manning (Colts, Broncos).

The Patriots have won a staggering nine straight, a mark the Broncos aren't far from matching, in the midst of a run of eight in a row.

As for the Colts, they lost a little bit of ground with a heartbreaking overtime loss to your usual AFC powerhouse of the Chiefs, but boast the NFL's highest-scoring offense so are certainly not to be counted out.

Patriots remaining fixtures: vs Giants, BYE WEEK, vs Bills, @ Ravens, @ Jets, vs Dolphins

Broncos remaining fixtures: @ Commanders, @ Raiders, vs Packers, vs Jaguars, @ Chiefs, vs Chargers

Colts remaining fixtures: vs Texans, @ Jaguars, @ Seahawks, vs 49ers, vs Jaguars, @ Texans

NFC

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams (9-2) currently hold a slender advantage over defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) and 2025 surprise package the Chicago Bears (8-3) - the latter two set to face each other in a crucial Week 13 clash.

The Eagles - despite grumblings over their sputtering offense, and off the back of a potentially costly Week 12 loss to the Cowboys after leading 21-0 - arguably have the advantage as they currently cruise towards another division title, while both the Rams and Bears still have battles on their hands in that respect.

The Rams have the Seattle Seahawks (8-3) to contend with in the NFC West, while the Bears' biggest challengers in the North are the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1), both of whom could yet throw their names into the hat for the No 1 seed with a late run.

Rams remaining fixtures: @ Panthers, @ Cardinals, vs Lions, @ Seahawks, @ Falcons, vs Cardinals

Eagles remaining fixtures: vs Bears, @ Chargers, vs Raiders, @ Commanders, @ Bills, vs Commanders

Bears remaining fixtures: @ Eagles, @ Packers, vs Browns, vs Packers, @ 49ers, vs Lions

Packers remaining fixtures: @ Lions, vs Bears, @ Broncos, @ Bears, vs Ravens, @ Vikings

Seahawks remaining fixtures: vs Vikings, @ Falcons, vs Colts, vs Rams, @ Panthers, @ 49ers

