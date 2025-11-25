Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs could be most watched regular-season NFL game in history, says Neil Reynolds

We'll get a good look at one of the hottest teams in the NFL on Thanksgiving Day as the Dallas Cowboys play the traditional home game on the most American of holidays.

The Cowboys have won two in a row and while it's not the longest or most dramatic winning streak in the league, it certainly is a turn in fortunes that has given the Cowboys the kind of rocket fuel that can push them towards a playoff berth.

Dak Prescott has been excellent the last couple of weeks at the head of one of the most impressive and most dynamic offenses in the NFL.

The Cowboys can do it all. They can throw the ball with the likes of George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and they can run it on the ground with Javonte Williams.

Pickens is staking a claim as arguably one of the top two or three wide receivers in the NFL at the moment. He's on top of his game. He looks a more complete player than ever before when he was in Pittsburgh and there were plays he made against the Philadelphia Eagles where he looked like the second coming of Randy Moss.

That Eagles win was huge for the Cowboys just four days before Thanksgiving. To come back from 21 points down against the Super Bowl champions and win on the final kick of the game will provide a real boost heading into Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs who have a similar kind of run needing to be made.

The Chiefs are six and five. They had to dig deep last week against the Indianapolis Colts and they got the job done winning in overtime. If you look at the Chiefs at 6-5 they've realistically got to win four of their last six to make the playoffs.

They might need to win five of their last six. Dallas at 5-5-1 almost certainly need to win at least five of their last six and the big games keep coming because after the Chiefs they play the Detroit Lions. So this is going to have a real playoff feel to it on Thursday and the reason there's such confidence in Dallas right now is that all of a sudden the worst defense in the NFL is looking pretty potent and is playing with great energy and desire.

The additions of Quinnen Williams at defensive tackle and Logan Wilson at linebacker have made a big difference. Williams has 15 quarterback pressures in the past two games so the Cowboys are starting to take on a different look and that defense only needs to be middle of the pack because this offense is (2:53) arguably the best in the NFL and certainly is a Super Bowl calibre offense.

So the stage is set for what should be an incredible game. There's lots of talk in the United States about this game being the most watched regular-season game in NFL history. It's the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. It's the Cowboys, America's Team on Thanksgiving with everyone sitting in their homes watching the football.

It's going to be fantastic. Can't wait to be inside AT&T Stadium. We were fortunate to be in Chicago last weekend at an iconic venue in Soldier Field.

I don't think it gets more iconic than the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day and to add to it they're playing against one of the all-time great teams led by Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and those Kansas City Chiefs. It's showtime.

