NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs beat Indianapolis Colts in overtime to keep playoff hopes alive

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their playoff hopes alive while the Dallas Cowboys stunned the Philadelphia Eagles in a comeback win in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Indianapolis Colts 20-23 Kansas City Chiefs (OT)

Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 352 yards while rallying the Chiefs from an 11-point deficit before Harrison Butker kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal in overtime to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Steve Spagnuolo's defense forced Indianapolis to go three-and-out on its final four possessions as the Chiefs kept their playoff hopes alive to move to 6-5.

Kareem Hunt ran 30 times for 104 yards and a score, Rashee Rice caught eight passes for 141 yards, including two important ones on the tying drive in regulation and another in OT to set up Butker's field goal, and their defense held the league's No. 1 offense to just 255 yards, easily the Colts' worst output all season.

The Colts limped home having blown a 20-9 fourth-quarter lead thanks in part to questionable play-calling and even worse execution. They went almost entirely away from running back Jonathan Taylor down the stretch as he finished with 16 carries for 58 yards. Daniel Jones wound up with a season-low 181 yards passing and two touchdowns, going eight of 18 for 83 yards in the second half.

Philadelphia Eagles 21-24 Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired after Dak Prescott rallied Dallas from a 21-point deficit and the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in a mistake-filled thriller.

The Cowboys (5-5-1) converted on their third tiebreaking chance of the fourth quarter to extend Prescott's home winning streak against NFC East opponents to 19 in their first game at AT&T Stadium since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-3) are still in good shape to be the first repeat winners in the NFC East since they won four in a row from 2001-04, but the offense reverted to the form that has frustrated A.J. Brown after the star receiver had a big hand in the 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Philadelphia lost with a lead of at least 21 points for the first time since 1999, when Arizona beat the Eagles 25-24. It was the first win for Dallas when trailing by three touchdowns since the Cowboys beat the Rams 34-31 in 2014.

Prescott broke Tony Romo's franchise career record for yards passing, throwing for 354 yards and two touchdowns and also diving over the goal line on a tying EIGHT-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Prescott has 34,378 yards to Romo's 34,183.

New York Giants 27-34 Detroit Lions (OT)

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a 69-yard touchdown on the first snap of overtime after Jake Bates matched a career high with a 59-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 34-27 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

New York had a chance to extend the game, but turned it over on downs at the Detroit 31 when Aidan Hutchinson sacked Jameis Winston.

The Lions (7-4) entered the game out of the playoff picture, trailed by double digits multiple times and rallied to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in more than three years.

They wouldn't have pulled it off without Gibbs, who had a career-high 264 yards from scrimmage and three scores. The dual-threat running back had a career-high 219 yards rushing - the third-highest total in team history - and two touchdowns along with 45 yards receiving and another score.

Filling in for injured rookie Jaxson Dart, Winston had a 33-yard touchdown reception and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass on trick plays in regulation. The Giants (2-10) lost their sixth straight game and fifth this season after leading in the fourth quarter.

New England Patriots 26-20 Cincinnati Bengals

Drake Maye passed for 294 yards and a touchdown, Marcus Jones returned an interception 33 yards for a score and the AFC-leading New England Patriots rallied from an early 10-point deficit to extend their winning streak to nine with a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Hunter Henry had a career-high 115 receiving yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch, on seven receptions, for New England (10-2) - who have won at least nine straight for the first time since 2015.

But the Patriots fell behind 10-0 early in the second quarter before rallying. It was their first double-digit deficit since the second half of their opener against Las Vegas.

Andy Borregales' 52-yard field goal, his fourth of the day, gave the Patriots a 26-20 lead with 1:51 remaining. Joe Flacco drove Cincinnati to the New England 26, but a fourth-down pass with 18 seconds remaining intended for Mike Gesicki was incomplete.

Pittsburgh Steelers 28-31 Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw for three touchdowns as the Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 in a matchup of division leaders on Sunday with Chicago's old nemesis Aaron Rodgers sidelined by a broken left wrist.

Rodgers is 25-5 against the Bears from his long tenure in Green Bay. He once famously turned to the crowd at Soldier Field and screamed that he still owns Chicago. But the four-time MVP didn't get the chance to show if that's still the case, with Mason Rudolph starting in his place.

The NFC North-leading Bears (8-3) won for the eighth time in nine games. After rallying in the final two minutes the previous three weeks, they held onto a late leade this time.

DJ Moore had five receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns after catching just one pass over the previous two games. He caught a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and his 25-yard score early in the third gave Chicago a 24-21 lead. Colston Loveland had a touchdown catch. Kyle Monangai ran for a score and Montez Sweat had two sacks.

Seattle Seahawks 30-23 Tennessee Titans

Sam Darnold threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Tennessee Titans 30-24 for their fifth win in six games.

The Seahawks, tied for the fourth-most sacks in the NFL, added four more against the NFL's most-sacked quarterback in Titans rookie Cam Ward. Linebacker Derick Hall sacked Ward for the fourth one with the Titans at the Seattle 21, helping the Seahawks force a turnover on downs two plays later with 6:11 left.

Ward tried once more to rally the Titans. He found Chimere Dike with a one-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds left, giving the NFL's worst-scoring team a season high in points and one final chance.

But linebacker Dorian Mausi touched the onside kick before the ball travelled 10 yards, and Seattle finished off the win.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL's leader in yards receiving, also had a 63-yard touchdown on his first reception. He finished with eight catches for a season-high 167 yards with two touchdowns. He set Seattle's single-season receiving yards mark through just 11 games with 1,313 yards, topping DK Metcalf's 1,303 yards in 2020.

Cleveland Browns 24-10 Las Vegas Raiders

Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders passed for 209 yards and a touchdown in his NFL starting debut and Myles Garrett had three of Cleveland's 10 sacks in a 24-10 victory over the Raiders, who suffered their fifth straight loss.

The Browns (3-8) ended a three-game skid while starting their 42nd quarterback since the franchise's return in 1999. Sanders replaced fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who's in the concussion protocol, and ended a 17-game losing streak by Cleveland QBs making their first start.

Garrett now has 18 sacks this season to break his franchise record of 16, set twice. With six games left, he needs five sacks to break the NFL record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and T.J. Watt in 2021.

Garrett has 14 sacks over the past five games, the most in a five-game span since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. He also had two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits on Sunday.

Running back Quinshon Judkins scored two first-quarter touchdowns for Cleveland on direct snaps out of the wildcat formation.

New York Jets 10-23 Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry scored two third-quarter touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens recovered from a sleepy first half to beat the New York Jets 23-10 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Baltimore have now gone from 1-5 to 6-5. Lamar Jackson went 13 of 23 for 153 yards and didn't look as mobile as usual after dealing with knee and ankle issues recently. Henry was held to 64 yards on 21 carries.

The Jets (2-9) led 7-3 at half-time, their first lead after two quarters since the season opener against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore appeared headed for a three-and-out to start the third quarter when a pass interference penalty on Isaiah Oliver gave the Ravens a 34-yard gain on third-and-15. That led to Henry's two-yard scoring run that put Baltimore ahead to stay.

Minnesota Vikings 6-23 Green Bay Packers

Emanuel Wilson rushed for a career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 on Sunday.

Green Bay's Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt each had two sacks. The Vikings totalled four net yards and three turnovers in the second half.

Wilson had two one-yard touchdown runs while filling in for Josh Jacobs, who was unavailable because of a bruised left knee. His 28 carries and 107 yards rushing represented the highest single-game totals by any Packers running back this season.

Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy continued his struggles as a first-year starter by going 12 of 19 for 87 yards. Minnesota's final two series ended with McCarthy throwing interceptions to Isaiah McDuffie and Evan Williams.

Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 Arizona Cardinals (OT)

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, Cam Little kicked a 52-yard field goal in overtime and the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a turnover-filled performance to beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-24.

Jacksonville got the ball first in overtime and after a promising drive stalled, Little made his kick with 7:46 left. Earlier this season, he set an NFL record with a 68-yarder.

Arizona had a chance to tie or win, but Jacoby Brissett's fourth-down heave to Xavier Weaver fell incomplete. The Cardinals elected to go for it on fourth instead of attempting a 60-yard field goal.

Lawrence finished 18 of 30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Atlanta Falcons 24-10 New Orleans Saints

Kirk Cousins passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in his second start this season as the Atlanta Falcons ended a five-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Taking over under center because of Michael Penix Jr.'s season-ending knee injury, Cousins completed 16 of 23 passes, highlighted by his 49-yard scoring pass deep down the middle to former Tulane standout Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans' only touchdown came on Justin Reid's 49-yard interception return in the second quarter on a pass that was tipped by Kool-Aid McKinstry. Reid's first touchdown since his rookie season in 2018 briefly pulled the Saints within 10-7.

Saints rookie Tyler Shough, making his third start and first in the Superdome, completed 30 of 43 passes for 243 yards and was sacked five times.

