NFL: Kansas City Chiefs to move states from Missouri to Kansas ahead of 2031 season

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they will move from their long-time home in Missouri to a domed stadium in the state of Kansas from the 2031 NFL season.

The Chiefs, four-time Super Bowl winners, have played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri since 1972 but will now cross the state line.

That confirmation came on Monday after lawmakers in Kansas approved a proposal to fund a venue in Kansas City, Kansas, about 23 miles west of the Chiefs' current home.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement: "Today is an extraordinary day in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs. We are excited to partner with the State of Kansas to bring a world-class stadium to our fans."

The agreement will include the $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County, as well as a training facility in Olathe.

Image: The Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri since 1972

Hunt continued: "This project represents another step in our legacy of innovation and our fan-first mentality, which started with my father, Lamar Hunt.

"The stadium, practice facility, and surrounding development will benefit the entire region, and further elevate Kansas City in the eyes of the country and the world."

'We are big dreamers and we're ready for the next chapter'

Adding later, Hunt said: "The location of Chiefs games will change but some things won't change.

"Our fans will still be the loudest in the NFL. Our games will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and our players and coaches will be ready to compete for championships, because on the field or off the field, we are big dreamers, and we're ready for the next chapter."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell added: "This is a great day for Kansas City Chiefs fans.

"This public-private partnership, the result of a thoughtful and deliberate process, will build upon the Hunts' generational legacy by boldly investing in one of America's greatest fan bases.

"The Chiefs' new enclosed stadium will be a stage for unforgettable moments, whether it's playoff games, concerts or championship events. We congratulate the Chiefs and the Kansas City community on this important achievement."

The Chiefs have reached five of the last six Super Bowls, winning the title in 2019 and then back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.

They were beaten 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's showpiece and have been eliminated from this season's playoffs.

Arrowhead Stadium will host six matches at this summer's Football World Cup.