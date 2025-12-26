Denver Broncos defeat Kansas City Chiefs in final NFL Christmas Day 2025 game as late Bo Nix touchdown pass gives them win

Bo Nix found RJ Harvey in the end zone on a late go-ahead touchdown pass to propel the Denver Broncos past the Kansas City Chiefs 20-13 in the final game of the NFL's Christmas schedule.

The three-match festive slate featured five teams who made the play-offs last season, but four of the six sides went into the day with no chance of reaching the post-season this time, while Denver had already secured their berth.

The Chiefs were among the teams with little to play for, having already been ruled out of play-off contention for the first time in more than a decade.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Travis Kelce was asked about retirement following what could have been his last Kansas City Chiefs home game

Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun - filling in for the injured Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew - seemed up for the challenge, however, leading the Chiefs into the end zone first on a five-yard pass to Brashard Smith to open the second quarter.

A second field goal for Broncos kicker Wil Lutz to close out the quarter ensured the scores remained tight heading into half-time, but Kansas City stretched their lead to four on the other side of the break with a field goal of their own.

Denver claimed the lead late in the third when quarterback Nix found the end zone on a nine-yard rush, only for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to make it 13-13 with eight minutes remaining in the fourth.

The deadlock was finally broken when Nix connected with Harvey with one minute and 53 seconds on the clock, Denver's victory giving the Broncos a chance to clinch the AFC West in the final week of the regular season.

Image: Denver Broncos quarterback Nix finished with 182 yards passing as the Broncos (13-3) bounced back from last week's disheartening loss to Jacksonville

Kansas City's tight end Travis Kelce had five catches for 36 yards in what may have been his final appearance at the Chiefs' home of Arrowhead Stadium. There is speculation the 36-year-old will retire at the end of the season, ahead of his marriage to singer Taylor Swift.

"It's great to get that win," said Broncos coach Sean Payton.

"You always have to remember this: You're playing the heart of a champion, Andy Reid and this team. I don't care who comes out of that locker room.

"This is a team that basically has been at the top of our league for the better part of this century, and there's a ton of respect we have for what they've been able to accomplish."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kansas City Chiefs

Passing: Chris Oladokun, 12/33, 66 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Chris Oladokun, 12/33, 66 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs Rushing: Kareem Hunt, 7 carries, 38 yards

Kareem Hunt, 7 carries, 38 yards Receiving: Travis Kelce, 5 catches, 36 yards

Denver Broncos

Passing: Bo Nix, 26/38, 182 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Bo Nix, 26/38, 182 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: RJ Harvey, 14 carry, 43 yards

RJ Harvey, 14 carry, 43 yards Receiving: Courtland Sutton, 4 catches, 40 yards

The NFL's Christmas schedule kicked off with a 30-23 win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Washington Commanders.

The second game of the day saw the Minnesota Vikings claim a fourth straight victory with a 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions.

The defeat officially rules the Lions out of play-off contention as Detroit proved to be their own worst enemy, turning the ball over six times.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.