NFL playoffs: Chicago Bears beat Green Bay Packers after stunning final-quarter comeback erases 18-point deficit
The Chicago Bears win first playoff match in 15 years after continuing season of late turnarounds with 25-point final quarter; Caleb Williams and DJ Moore combine for game-securing touchdown for Chicago, who will host Divisional Round contest next week; Packers led Bears 21-3 at half-time
Sunday 11 January 2026 07:51, UK
The Chicago Bears secured their first playoff win in 15 years after a stunning late fightback saw them beat the Green Bay Packers 31-27 and reach the NFL's Divisional Round.
The Bears scored 25 points in the final quarter to erase an 18-point deficit as they continued their season of fightbacks, becoming the fourth team in NFL history to win a playoff game after trailing by 15 points or more with one quarter remaining.
In the first playoff fixture at Soldier Field since 2019, the Bears - who won the NFC North this season - seemed overawed early on as the Packers registered a 21-3 half-time lead.
Chicago's only points in the first half came from a Cairo Santos field goal, while they were then 21-6 down ahead of the last quarter.
However, the Bears rallied to extend their season with Caleb Williams, on his playoff debut, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open DJ Moore with under two minutes remaining to complete the turnaround for the home side.
Jordan Love - who threw four touchdown passes and 323 yards for the Packers after two games out with concussion - took Green Bay into opposition territory late on but when Jaquan Brisker broke up a pass in the end zone, the clock ran out.
Chicago could then celebrate a seventh fourth-quarter comeback win of head coach Ben Johnson's first campaign in charge - and a third victory over the Packers in their last five meetings - as well as the fact they will now host a Divisional Round clash next week.
A blow for the Bears, however, is the news that linebacker T.J. Edwards will miss the rest the rest of the season with a leg injury sustained in the second quarter against the Packers when his left foot got caught up with Christian Watson's leg and bent awkwardly.
Johnson said that Edwards, who signed a two-year contract extension last April, had a fibula fracture.
Stats leaders:
Packers
- Passing: Jordan Love, 24/46, 323 yards, 4 TDs
- Rushing: Josh Jacobs, 19 carries, 55 yards
- Receiving: Romeo Doubs, 8 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD
Bears
- Passing: Caleb Williams, 24/48, 361 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
- Rushing: D'Andre Swift, 13 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Colston Loveland, 8 catches, 137 yards
Moore hails 'bright light' Williams after playoff win
Moore later said of team-mate Williams, who also hurled an eight-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus: "He was right on track, never wavered. He was dialled in, ready to go. When the lights shine bright, he's the brightest one, so he's going to get us there."
Williams threw for 361 yards and completed 24 of 48 passes.
On Chicago producing late-game heroics yet again, Moore added: "We know our preparation is always key. We lean on it at the end."
The Packers ended a season that began with Super Bowl hopes by losing five matches in a row, with Brandon McManus' late missed field-goal attempt a big moment in Saturday night's game.
A highlight in defeat for Green Bay, though, was rookie Matthew Golden breaking three tackles and leapfrogging a fourth defender on a 23-yard catch-and-run for his first career touchdown.
