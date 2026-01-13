Mike Tomlin steps down as head coach of Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons

Mike Tomlin - the longest-tenured head coach in major American professional sports - has stepped down from his job as coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after yet another quick playoff exit.

The announcement comes a day after the end of his 19th season in Pittsburgh, where he was a relative unknown when he was hired to replace Bill Cowher in early 2007.

Tomlin won one Super Bowl and went to another during his first four seasons in Pittsburgh before the club settled into a pattern of solid, if not always spectacular play, followed by a playoff cameo that ended with the Steelers on the wrong side of a blowout.

"I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador (Dan) Rooney for their trust and support," Tomlin said in a statement released by the team. "I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful."

Art Rooney II, who took over for his Hall of Fame father as team president in 2003, lauded Tomlin for his dedication to the franchise and his uncanny ability to churn out competitive teams year after year.

"Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin," Rooney said in a statement.

"He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated."

The 53-year-old Tomlin won 193 regular-season games in Pittsburgh, tied with Hall of Famer Chuck Noll for the most victories in franchise history.

But their resumes diverged when it comes to the playoffs.

While Noll won four Super Bowls in the 1970s, Tomlin went just 8-12 in the postseason, losing each of his last seven playoff games, all by double-digit margins.

The last came on Monday night, when the AFC North champions squandered some early momentum before getting blown out 30-6 by Houston, the most lopsided home playoff loss in team history.

Tomlin had two years left on the contract extension he signed in 2024, with the club holding the option for 2027.

His departure leaves the Steelers looking for a head coach for just the third time since they hired Noll in 1969.

