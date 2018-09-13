NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Two picks

Time for some Week Two NFL predictions...

For 2018, the 'Inside the Huddle' podcast has come to Sky Sports and, as well as being available as a podcast, the magazine show hosted by Reynolds will now be broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

On the podcast, Neil and Jeff look ahead to and make their predictions for every NFL game, every single week. We will keep a tally of their records as the season goes on.

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1

Read on for their Week Two picks...

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday

JEFF PICKS: BENGALS

Both teams got off to a winning start, but there's a lot of questions about this one in my mind. Were the Buffalo Bills [who Baltimore beat 47-3] that bad? Is Joe Flacco that good? Also, I watched this young Bengals team beat the Indianapolis Colts, and they impressed me on the opening weekend, so I'm going to take Cincinnati in this one, at home.

Will Ravens QB Joe Flacco replicate his impressive three-TD display from Week One?

NEIL PICKS: RAVENS

I'm going with Baltimore. I think this story surrounding Flacco is going to be something worth watching all year long. Also, all three of his new wide receivers scored touchdowns for him last Sunday - Willie Snead, John Brown and Michael Crabtree.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

JEFF PICKS: CHIEFS

I like the Chiefs in this one. But, the thing that is scary for me about Kansas City is, as we saw last week, their secondary is not very good. They give up tons of yards in the air, and so I expect Ben Roethlisberger to have a big day for the Steelers, but I think the Chiefs - like they are going to have to all year - are going to outscore them.

0:42 Explosive Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill returns a punt 91 yards for a touchdown in Week One Explosive Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill returns a punt 91 yards for a touchdown in Week One

NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS

I liked a lot of what the Chiefs did in Week One. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy called a great game, Patrick Mahomes looked comfortable, Tyreek Hill is devastating. And, there's going to be an air of desperation for the Steelers because they didn't get that opening-day win over the Browns. I'm taking the Chiefs to win on the road.

New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

JEFF PICKS: JAGUARS

This Jaguars defense is formidable; Jalen Ramsey gives you the ability to take opposition guys out of games. Plus, if there's one state in America where the Patriots don't play particularly well, it's Florida. So, I'm going to take Jacksonville at home.

Will Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette be fit for the game against the Patriots?

NEIL PICKS: JAGUARS

A lot of this game depends on what happens to Leonard Fournette, and his injury, as the week unfolds. I want to pick the Jags - I really fancy them in this one - but Fournette is so key for them. The defense is for real, though, we've got Rob Ryan breaking it down for us in the Sky Sports studio on Sunday, and so I'm going to go for a statement win for the Jaguars.

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

JEFF PICKS: GIANTS

There is no bigger Cole Beasley fan in the world (other than Mrs Beasley) than me, but when he's asked to do as much as he did in that Week One defeat to the Carolina Panthers, then you know you're not getting any production from your other wideouts or tight ends. They're going to see eight or nine-man fronts against Ezekiel Elliott as they try to pound the ball - I just don't see that as a recipe for success. I think the Giants go in and get their first win under new head coach Pat Shurmur.

Cole Beasley is the go-to man in a thin Cowboys receiving corps

NEIL PICKS: GIANTS

I'm going with the Giants. If Dez Bryant couldn't crack that Dallas receiving corps, there must have been real issues off the field as it was a pretty dire display from the Cowboys last weekend.

Seattle Seahawks @ Chicago Bears, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

JEFF PICKS: BEARS

We talk all the time Neil about how sometimes you've just got to admit your mistakes and move on. I watched Germain Ifedi in that loss last week for Seattle and, if there wasn't a tight end next to him, Von Miller had free access to the quarterback - that's a first-round draft pick tackle! They're just not good enough on the offensive line, and I don't care how great an athlete Russell Wilson is, you can't win with an O-line like that.

Khalil Mack had a hugely impressive debut for Chicago, forcing a fumble and returning and interception for a TD

NEIL PICKS: BEARS

There were some real positives for the Bears in the defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Khalil Mack was outstanding, and Seattle were really struggling again on the offensive line in their loss to the Denver Broncos - stop me if you've heard that before! When are they going to fix this? I've got to go with the Bears at home.

Week Two Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Ravens @ Bengals Ravens Bengals Chiefs @ Steelers Chiefs Chiefs Panthers @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Chargers @ Bills Chargers Chargers Vikings @ Packers Vikings Vikings Browns @ Saints Saints Saints Dolphins @ Jets Jets Jets Eagles @ Buccaneers Eagles Eagles Texans @ Titans Texans Texans Colts @ Redskins Redskins Redskins Patriots @ Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Cardinals @ Rams Rams Rams Lions @ 49ers 49ers 49ers Raiders @ Broncos Broncos Broncos Giants @ Cowboys Giants Giants Seahawks @ Bears Bears Bears

