WATCH: A.J. Green's trio of touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green scored three touchdowns in the first 17 minutes in a win against AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

His hat-trick of scores helped the Bengals earn a 34-23 victory and move to 2-0 at the top of the North.

Baltimore had held Buffalo to just three points last week, but the Bengals exploded in the first quarter as Green first sprinted away from Tavon Young at the back of the end zone for his first score, then broke a Young tackle and darted away from the Ravens' D for his second to put his team 14 up.

Green stars as Bengals beat Ravens

Early in the second, Green did it again, coming back to the ball to beat Marlon Humphrey and make it 21-0.

Despite a Ravens' resurgence, Cincinnati held on and now stand alone at the top spot in their division, thanks to the massive contribution from their seven-time Pro Bowler.

