Vontae Davis describes retirement decision as 'therapeutic'

Vontae Davis retired during half-time

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis has described retiring from the NFL as "therapeutic" following his abrupt decision on Sunday.

Davis shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement during the half-time interval of their 31-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, telling head coach Sean McDermott he was "done".

The 30-year-old had been heavily criticised for his decision - team-mate Micah Hyde said the outcome left a 'sour taste' in his mouth - but Davis has no regrets.

He said: "Leaving was therapeutic. My intention was not to hurt my team-mate. In that moment, my intuition was telling me I don't belong on that field anymore.

"I left everything the league wanted me to be, playing for my team-mates while injured, the gladiator mentality, it all just popped.

"And when it popped, I just wanted to leave it all behind. So that's why I don't care what people say.