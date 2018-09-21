Baker Mayfield says Cleveland Browns fans deserved home win
Rookie quarterback Mayfield inspires the Cleveland Browns to first victory in 635 days
Last Updated: 21/09/18 9:18am
Baker Mayfield said he was "proud" the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets in front of home fans, as he led them to a first victory in 635 days on his NFL debut.
Mayfield - the No 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft - came into the game in place of injured starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who had struggled early on, and sparked a 14-point comeback from the bench.
The 23-year-old - voted best college player in 2017 - helped the side to their first win since Christmas Eve 2016, despite having limited exposure to first-team plays in practice ahead of the week three clash.
"This crowd deserved to see that first win at home, and so that's the thing I'm most proud of, we put it together for the fans at home," said Mayfield.
"As corny as it sounds, it's kind of how my whole life has gone. I've had a back-up role, had to fight through some things and always have be mentally ready and ready to go.
Play the NFL Challenge
Follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing the NFL Challenge, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2019 games in London.
"I don't get the reps but that doesn't matter, it doesn't mean that I don't have to know what's going on. I went through OTAs, I went through training camp. I got the plays, now I got to go do it. With better players around me, I should be able to do it."
Live NFL
September 23, 2018, 5:00pm
Live on
The Browns continue their season in week four on September 30 as they face Oakland Raiders, who are without a win from their opening two games.