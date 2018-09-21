Baker Mayfield says Cleveland Browns fans deserved home win

0:29 NFL debutant Baker Mayfield says he was 'proud' of the Cleveland Browns' win in front of home fans NFL debutant Baker Mayfield says he was 'proud' of the Cleveland Browns' win in front of home fans

Baker Mayfield said he was "proud" the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets in front of home fans, as he led them to a first victory in 635 days on his NFL debut.

Mayfield - the No 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft - came into the game in place of injured starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who had struggled early on, and sparked a 14-point comeback from the bench.

The 23-year-old - voted best college player in 2017 - helped the side to their first win since Christmas Eve 2016, despite having limited exposure to first-team plays in practice ahead of the week three clash.

4:53 Watch highlights from the Browns' win over the Jets Watch highlights from the Browns' win over the Jets

"This crowd deserved to see that first win at home, and so that's the thing I'm most proud of, we put it together for the fans at home," said Mayfield.

"As corny as it sounds, it's kind of how my whole life has gone. I've had a back-up role, had to fight through some things and always have be mentally ready and ready to go.

"I don't get the reps but that doesn't matter, it doesn't mean that I don't have to know what's going on. I went through OTAs, I went through training camp. I got the plays, now I got to go do it. With better players around me, I should be able to do it."

Live NFL Live on

The Browns continue their season in week four on September 30 as they face Oakland Raiders, who are without a win from their opening two games.