WATCH: Vance McDonald floors defender for Steelers touchdown

0:42 Steelers tight end Vance McDonald stiff arms Tampa Bay's Chris Conte on his way to a 75-yard touchdown Steelers tight end Vance McDonald stiff arms Tampa Bay's Chris Conte on his way to a 75-yard touchdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off their first win of the season, holding off a late rally by the Buccaneers, on Monday night in Tampa Bay.

The Steelers had raced out to a 30-10 half-time lead thanks to three touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger, the first of which to Vance McDonald went for 75 yards!

Click on the video above to watch McDonald mow down the Buccaneers defender in coverage to race away for the monster score.

Trailing 7-0 at the time, on third and 10, Roethlisberger picked out McDonald on the left sideline for the first down, but the Pittsburgh tight end wasn't done there, stiff-arming Buccaneers defensive back Chris Conte, running over his man and away to the endzone to send the Steelers on their way to a crucial win.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.