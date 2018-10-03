Seattle Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks suspended indefinitely due to insider trading

Mychal Kendricks has been suspended from the NFL indefinitely

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his involvement in insider trading.

The decision came after the league found Kendricks' actions violated the personal conduct policy.

Kendricks, who turned 28 last Friday, admitted before a federal judge in Philadelphia in September that he swapped cash, NFL tickets and access to parties with a Wall Street-connected associate for non-public, market-shifting information.

Live NFL Live on

Prosecutors said Kendricks netted close to $1.2million in profits off the trading during his two-year arrangement with a former Goldman Sachs analyst. His sentence is scheduled for January 24.

Seattle signed Kendricks prior to Week 2 because of a need at linebacker with K.J. Wright out following knee surgery. He started two of the three games he played with Seattle and had sacks in each of the past two games.

Kendricks sacks Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in Seattle's 24-13 win at CenturyLink

He previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-2017 and was included in their team who won Super Bowl LII earlier this year.

He was released by the Eagles in May before he signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. He was then released in August by the franchise after being charged by federal prosecutors.

Earl Thomas was carted off injured in their 20-17 win over the Cardinals

Seattle knew a decision was coming on Kendricks as the NFL reviewed his case after he pleaded guilty.

But the news has come at a bad time for the Seahawks after they officially placed safety Earl Thomas and tight end Will Dissly on the Injured Reserve.

Thomas broke his left tibia in their 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals while Dissly suffered a patellar tendon injury.

It is understood to fill Thomas' safety position the Seahawks are looking to sign free agent safeties Maurice Alexander and T.J. Green.

Honored to be a #SEAHAWK — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) October 3, 2018

Join us for coverage of the NFL right through the regular season and playoffs right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

Every Sunday Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind the scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.