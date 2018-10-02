Eric Reid to keep fighting for social justice after move to Carolina Panthers

Eric Reid has vowed to continue fighting for social justice in the United States following his move to the Carolina Panthers, saying "I'll keep speaking for my people".

The former San Francisco 49ers safety - the first NFL player to kneel alongside Colin Kaepernick in protest against police brutality and perceived social and racial injustice - was signed by the Panthers last week.

Reid, who spent six months in free agency, had filed a grievance against the NFL accusing all 32 franchises of colluding against him in retaliation for his protests after failing to find a new team following his release in 2017.

Reid was the first player to protest with Colin Kaepernick

The former Pro Bowl safety arrived at his Panthers news conference wearing a #IMWITHKAP t-shirt in a show of solidarity for his friend Kaepernick, who has been a free agent since 2016.

Asked about abuse he received from Carolina fans while protesting, he said: "I have felt those emotions time and time again. You can't even live in your own house in America without getting killed.

"It's powerful and like I said I'll keep speaking for my people."

Reid confirmed strongly that his collusion grievance lawsuit against the NFL is continuing despite his new employment, but refused to give details on his move to Carolina.

"Those circumstances have to do with my case so you'll have to talk to my lawyer about that," he added.

Kaepernick congratulated the former Pro Bowl safety after being signed by the Panthers, saying "he should have been picked in the first week of free agency".

His Instagram post read: "He was the first person to kneel alongside me. Eric is a social just warrior, continues to support his family and communities in need."