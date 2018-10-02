Kansas City Chiefs 27-23 Denver Broncos: Patrick Mahomes leads Monday night comeback win

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes impressed again as their unbeaten start to the season continues

Patrick Mahomes inspired the Kansas City Chiefs to a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, extending their unbeaten start to the season.

Mahomes completed 28 of 45 passes and amassed 304 yards - throwing and rushing for a touchdown - as Kansas City overturned a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to beat AFC West rivals Denver 27-23.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on two scoring drives late on, first throwing a two-yard touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce, before Kareem Hunt ran in for what proved to be the game winner - earlier on that decisive drive, the Chiefs had faced a 2nd and 30, yet Mahomes responded with a 23-yard strike to Demarcus Robinson and 35-yarder to Demetrius Harris to move the ball down to the Denver 11-yard line.

There was controversy, however, due to an officiating blunder on the drive, with replays showing the play clock had clearly expired on a third down play leading up to the game-winning score.

Broncos rookie running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman rushed for 69 and 67 yards and a touchdown each to fire the home team into the lead, while quarterback Case Keenum had the chance to win it for them in the final two minutes of the game, only to throw four straight incompletions from the Chiefs' 28-yard line.

The Chiefs (4-0) have now beaten the Broncos (2-2) on their last six meetings and, along with the Los Angeles Rams, are one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL.

FIRST QUARTER

Chiefs 0-3 Broncos: Brandon McManus 42-yard field goal

Chiefs 3-3 Broncos: Harrison Butker 33-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Chiefs 10-3 Broncos: Patrick Mahomes eight-yard touchdown run (Butker extra point good)

Chiefs 10-10 Broncos: Royce Freeman 14-yard touchdown run (McManus extra point good)

Chiefs 10-13 Broncos: McManus 34-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Chiefs 13-13 Broncos: Butker 21-yard field goal

Chiefs 13-20 Broncos: Phillip Lindsay one-yard touchdown run (McManus extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Chiefs 13-23 Broncos: McManus 46-yard field goal

Chiefs 20-23 Broncos: Mahomes two-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce (Butker extra point good)

Chiefs 27-23 Broncos: Kareem Hunt four-yard touchdown run (Butker extra point good)