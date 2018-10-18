NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Seven picks

It's all tied up after six weeks, as Neil Reynolds got the better of Jeff Reinebold last week. Can he keep it up and edge ahead for the first time this season as the pair give their Week Seven picks...

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on.

Inside the Huddle is broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

DOWNLOAD THE LATEST INSIDE THE HUDDLE PODCAST.

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week Seven predictions...

Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals, Thursday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Tuesday

Von Miller has called for a much-improved performance by the Broncos defense

NEIL PICKS: BRONCOS

This is a big game for Broncos coach Vance Joseph. General manger John Elway, for the second year running, has called out his own defense as being "soft". Joseph is on the hotseat, but I actually think his team responds and win on the road.

JEFF PICKS: BRONCOS

When you have your best player, Von Miller, come out and say "we're going to kick their a**", I think it means the message got heard. Take the Broncos.

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers

Wembley, 2.30pm, Sunday

Philip Rivers finally has a roster around him capable of winning the Super Bowl

NEIL PICKS: CHARGERS

I like a lot of what I'm seeing from the Chargers at the moment. To me, they have everything you need to be a Super Bowl winning team, especially when they get Joey Bosa back on the defensive line. I'm picking them to win at Wembley.

JEFF PICKS: CHARGERS

I feel sorry for Philip Rivers. No one really appreciates just how good that guy is. He now has some weapons around him, a good defense. This team is primed to make a run.

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Jets, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold leads the Jets into battle against the Vikings in Week Seven

NEIL PICKS: VIKINGS

I'm picking Minnesota to win on the road. They're getting their ground game going at the right time.

JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS

Todd Bowles, head coach in New York, is doing a phenomenal job with a team that is under-powered. They have a good young quarterback in Sam Darnold, have given him some weapons and they run the ball well - I love Bilal Powell - but I just think the Vikings are a better overall football team.

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

When Washington feed Adrian Peterson the football, they tend to win

NEIL PICKS: COWBOYS

This is an interesting one. There's not a lot between these two teams, both coming off big wins last week, both inconsistent. I was thinking about Washington, and leaning that way - they need to get Adrian Peterson involved as they're 3-0 when he rushes for 90 or more yards - but I'm going to back Dallas to win on the road.

JEFF PICKS: REDSKINS

This is such a huge rivalry game! Because the game is in Washington, and because the Cowboys have not played well on the road, I'm going to take the Redskins to win a real physical one.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

Patrick Mahomes went toe to toe with Tom Brady and the Patriots last Sunday night

NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS

I think the Chiefs bounce right back. As they walked off the field after defeat to the Patriots last week, Peter King, who joins us on the show on Sunday nights, said the Chiefs "weren't angry or down". This is a team that were confident they had New England in the second half and is eager to see them again down the line.

6:17 Peter King reflects on the main talking points from Week Six in the NFL Peter King reflects on the main talking points from Week Six in the NFL

JEFF PICKS: CHIEFS

How can you go against the Kansas City offense? They are just incredible! A young quarterback in Patrick Mahomes goes toe to toe with a future hall of famer Tom Brady on just his seventh start in the NFL. That kid is special.

Also, to me, Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the NFL right now. I know Rob Gronkowski is still making plays, but I just think Kelce is so dynamic, can do so many things.

New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

The Giants must feed the ball to rookie running sensation Saquon Barkley if they hope to beat Atlanta

NEIL PICKS: FALCONS

I'm going to tell you that former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was right all along, benching Eli Manning last year. He looks done at the moment.

JEFF PICKS: FALCONS

If I was in New York, I'd find a way of getting Saquon Barkley the ball as many times as I can. You can talk all you want about Odell Beckham Jr - yes, he has a nice haircut, is a great interview and can catch the ball with one hand - but, in this business, it isn't about all that stuff. That's for marketing guys. In football, it's about winning, about production and, right now the best player on that Giants team is Barkley. If he doesn't touch the ball 25 times or more in the game, they can't win, got no chance of winning. Rant over now.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.