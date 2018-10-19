Arizona Cardinals fire Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator

Mike McCoy has coached four teams during his coaching career in the NFL

Mike McCoy has been fired as the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator after their 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The veteran coach, who lasted only seven games, had been hired turn things around for the struggling Cardinals, whose offense is the worst in the league. They now sit at 1-6 for the season in NFC West.

He is the second coach to be let go in less than a week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired Mike Smith as their defensive coordinator.

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen had his worst game of the season, suffering five turnovers against the Broncos defense.

Quarterback coach Bryon Leftwich takes over from McCoy, a source told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

McCoy with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen in Glendale, Arizona

This is the third time in 22 months McCoy has been let go by an NFL team, having previously been dismissed by the Los Angeles Chargers and the Broncos.

