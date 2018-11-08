Dez Bryant a great fit for New Orleans Saints, says Rob Ryan

Dez Bryant spent eight years with the Dallas Cowboys before being released in April

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan believes New Orleans Saints' new signing Dez Bryant is a great addition to the playoff-bound side.

The pro-bowl wide receiver has reached an agreement with the Saints and signed a one-year contract on Thursday, having been without a side since he was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April.

With Ted Ginn Jr having been placed on the injury reserve list with a knee problem, Ryan is confident Bryant can add another string to New Orleans' bow.

"I'm happy for Dez," Ryan said on the Inside the Huddle podcast. "He is an excellent football player, a great kid and works hard.

"I am happy that he is going to a strong coach that can help him. They are a great team and he is going to, right now, the best team in football.

"They lost Ted Ginn Jr and he made a lot of plays for their offense. They're playing a young receiver Tre'Quan Smith but are now adding a former pro bowler with quarterback Drew Brees throwing him the football."

Bryant is joining a Saints side in imperious form, on an NFL best seven-match winning streak, with a league third-best record of 7-1 for 2018.

Michael Thomas - the only New Orleans receiver to have more than 12 catches this season - has been key to their success, picking up five touchdowns and 880 yards across eight games so far.

Ryan believes Bryant can relieve some of the coverage pressure defenses are putting on Thomas.

"Michael Thomas is going to get so much double coverage you need somebody to be one-on-one coverage and Dez can do that," Ryan explained.

"You can't blame Dez for what is going wrong in Dallas but you watch how he does with Brees at quarterback - he's going to ascend.

"This is going to give even more juice to a team that's full of it already."

Brees himself is excited at the prospect of teaming up with veteran Bryant, 30, too, telling NFL.com: "Dez has been a really good player in this league for a long time and there's certainly a skillset he has that is going to be beneficial.

"I look forward to working with him. I look forward to building a rapport with him. I look forward to getting him involved in this offense and just become a complement to all the guys that we already have."

