Atlanta Falcons 17-31 New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees throws four TDs to four different receivers in win

Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes and the New Orleans defense forced four turnovers as the Saints cruised to their 10th consecutive win by beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-17 on Thanksgiving.

Brees didn't have to throw often - he completed 15 of 22 for 171 yards - because the Saints controlled the ball on the ground with 150 yards combine from Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

But neither Kamara or Ingram, or leading receiver Michael Thomas, registered a touchdown as Brees' four scoring strikes were to relative unknowns: Tommylee Lewis for 28 yards, Austin Carr for 12, Dan Arnold for 25 and Keith Kirkwood for five.

The improved Saints (10-1) defense, meanwhile, smothered the Atlanta (4-7) running attack, allowing just 26 yards on 16 carries and also sacked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan six times, recovered three fumbles and intercepted Ryan once.

Drew Brees threw for only 171 yards but had four scoring strikes against the Falcons

The Falcons finally found the endzone late in the third quarter, converting a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line when Ryan hit wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the score, cutting the deficit to 24-10.

But Saints linebacker A.J. Klein picked off a batted pass on their next possession and, five plays later, Brees found Kirkwood for his first NFL touchdown to put New Orleans out of sight, up 31-10 before a late consolation TD for the Falcons from Tevin Coleman.

FIRST QUARTER

Falcons 0-7 Saints: Drew Brees 28-yard touchdown pass to Tommylee Lewis (Will Lutz extra point good)

Falcons 3-7 Saints: Matt Bryant 32-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Falcons 3-10 Saints: Lutz 22-yard field goal

Falcons 3-17 Saints: Brees 12-yard touchdown pass to Austin Carr (Lutz extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Falcons 3-24 Saints: Brees 25-yard touchdown pass to Dan Arnold (Lutz extra point good)

Falcons 10-24 Saints: Matt Ryan two-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley (Bryant extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Falcons 10-31 Saints: Brees five-yard touchdown pass to Keith Kirkwood (Lutz extra point good)

Falcons 17-31 Saints: Ryan four-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman (Bryant extra point good)