Jacksonville Jaguars fire Nathaniel Hackett from offensive coordinator role

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their season continues to implode.

The Jaguars, who came close to reaching last season's Super Bowl, have lost their last seven games and are all but out of the running for a play-off berth.

Jacksonville's offense ranks 28th in total points through 11 games and 22nd in total yards, having been without star running-back Leonard Fournette for much of the season.

"We would like to thank Nathaniel for his hard work and dedication to the Jaguars organisation, and we wish him and his family the best moving forward." said under-fire head coach Doug Marrone.

"These are always tough decisions but, as the head coach, I have to do what I think is best for this football team."

Meanwhile, Fournette has apologised for being ejected from Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, which ended in a 24-21 defeat.

Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were thrown out after brawling on the sidelines during a confrontation over a contested Jaguars touchdown catch.

The Jaguars had battled back from a 14-0 hole to level the game thanks to two Fournette touchdowns, but their offense struggled badly after his dismissal.

"We lost the game, should've won this game hands down," Fournette said. "I take the full responsibility.

"You are going to have to rise up and also protect your own, at the same time, you can't have that.

"I apologise to all the kids who look up to me and their parents. The biggest thing is, this loss totally on me."