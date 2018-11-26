WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Suggs

2:56 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 12 of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 12 of the NFL season!

We have picked out some of the best passes, catches, and runs from Week 12 of the NFL season.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week 12, including JuJu Smith-Schuster's long receiving touchdown, Rob Gronkowski's fantastic diving grab on his return from injury, and a pair of fantastic team returns by the Baltimore Ravens.

In Buffalo on Sunday, rookie quarterback Josh Allen made critical Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey eat his words as the Bills came on top, and one of the plays of the game was a 75-yard rocket to Robert Foster. The Bills also performed a perfect play-fake on an end-around touchdown to blistering receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

The was another fantastic fake in Denver, with Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell tossing a touchdown after setting up for a field goal. Click on the video above to see him surprising the Broncos before the half.

Eagles earn crucial comeback win

Broncos end Steelers win streak

Cousins fires Vikings past Packers

Don't miss two of the more entertaining plays of the week; Chris Carson's 'almost-perfect' front flip and Nick Chubb's unbelievable 'behind-the-back-of-the-defender' catch.

Baltimore took over their contest against Oakland with a blazing punt return by Cyrus Jones, but they sealed it when 36-year-old Terrell Suggs scooped up the ball and from 43 yards out, and with great blocking, rumbled his way into the end zone.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week 12 in the NFL.

