WATCH: Lamar Miller scores on 97-yard touchdown run for Texans

As the Houston Texans recorded an eighth-straight win on Monday Night Football, Lamar Miller broke free for a massive 97-yard touchdown run!

Click on the video above to watch Miller's monster effort as the Texans ran out 34-17 winners over AFC South rivals the Tennessee Titans.

Miller's touchdown came in the second quarter, with the Texans leading only 14-10 at the time and backed up at their own three-yard line, only for him to break through a gap at the line of scrimmage and then run free all the way to the house.

Miller's was the longest run in franchise history and the longest run in the NFL since his dash of the same length for a touchdown in December 2014, while with the Miami Dolphins. He is now the only player in league history with two career rushing touchdowns of 95 yards or longer.

Miller finished the game with 162 yards and his 97-yard score off of his 12 carries.

