Tennessee Titans 17-34 Houston Texans: AFC South leaders win eighth straight

Demaryius Thomas scored his first two touchdowns for the Houston Texans as they recorded a franchise-record eighth straight victory, beating the Tennessee Titans 34-17 on Monday Night Football.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 210 yards on the night and ran in for a 15-yard score as well as tossing those two touchdowns to Thomas, while Lamar Miller ran for a staggering 162 yards, including a 97-yard TD.

In the first game since founder and owner Robert McNair died on Friday, the Texans (8-3) honoured him by wearing helmets bearing his initials of "RCM" on the back, while they were also marked on the 25-yard line of the field.

With that reminder on their helmets, the Texans were inspired to victory, becoming the first team in NFL history to win eight games in a row after starting 0-3. They lead the Indianapolis Colts by two games in the AFC South.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Texans, having trailed by 10 points early on before reeling off 27 unanswered to streak ahead. Tennessee (5-6) finally scored again on a 48-yard reception by Corey Davis late in the third quarter, but Thomas' second TD iced Houston's win.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who missed the second half of last week's loss to the Colts, came back into the line-up and was 22 of 23 for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He completed his first 19 passes before an incompletion with just more than a minute remaining.

But, despite his fine effort, the Titans defense, in particular, had a poor outing, giving up 462 yards. Miller's 97-yard breakaway in the second quarter made it 21-10 and the Titans failed to get back into the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Titans 3-0 Texans: Ryan Succop 31-yard field goal

Titans 10-0 Texans: Marcus Mariota 61-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith (Succop extra point good)

Titans 10-7 Texans: Deshaun Watson 12-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas (Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Titans 10-14 Texans: Watson 15-yard touchdown run (Fairbairn extra point good)

Titans 10-21 Texans: Lamar Miller 97-yard touchdown run (Fairbairn extra point good)

Titans 10-24 Texans: Fairbairn 43-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Titans 10-27 Texans: Fairbairn 47-yard field goal

Titans 17-27 Texans: Mariota 48-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis (Succop extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Titans 17-34 Texans: Watson 10-yard touchdown pass to Thomas (Fairbairn extra point good)