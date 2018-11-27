Washington Redskins claim Reuben Foster off waivers

Reuben Foster was cut by San Francisco last weekend

The Washington Redskins have claimed controversial linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers following his release by the San Francisco 49ers.

Foster was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence battery at the 49ers team hotel in Tampa Bay.

The 49ers cut Foster on Sunday morning prior to their game against the Buccaneers.

The Redskins defence contains a number of Foster's former team-mates at Alabama - Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Ha-Ha Clinton Dix - and they have seemingly given positive reports to Washington's decision makers on his character.

"The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben," said Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams.

"If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone.

"Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counsellors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the Burgundy and Gold as a player.

"That being said, we decided to investigate the situation with Reuben further by claiming his rights after candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama team-mates and current Redskins players who were overwhelmingly supportive of us taking this chance.

"Nothing is promised to Reuben, but we are hopeful being around so many of his former team-mates and friends will eventually provide him with the best possible environment to succeed both personally and professionally."

Foster was charged in February with domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession but the first two of those were dropped when his ex-girlfriend recanted her allegations.

The 24-year-old was sentenced to two years' probation over the weapons charge and was warned by the 49ers over his future conduct. He was also suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

There were red flags surrounding Foster leading up to the 2017 draft, where he was the 31st overall pick, including failing a drug test at the combine.